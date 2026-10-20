The Boardwalk Rock festival is returning in a big way in 2027 after having to cancel last year's music weekend. But this year they appear to be back and stronger than ever with a lineup that features headliners Iron Maiden, Korn and Bad Omens heading to Ocean City, Maryland.

The music weekend is set for May 14-16 with Korn headlining on Friday, Bad Omens leading the Saturday bill and Iron Maiden closing out the festival on Sunday.

Who Else Is Playing the 2027 Boardwalk Rock Festival?

As stated, Korn will lead the Friday bill (May 14). The day will also feature Breaking Benjamin, The Prodigy, Cypress Hill, Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, Clutch, Sevendust, Theory of a Deadman, Filter, All Them Witches, Corrosion of Conformity, Eve 6, Local H, Nonpoint and Soil.

The Saturday bill (May 15) is topped by Bad Omens with support from Good Charlotte, Marilyn Manson, Motionless in White, Bullet for My Valentine, Poppy, Tesla, Superheaven, Buckcherry, Drowning Pool, Sponge, Showing Teeth, Tetrarch and Asava.

READ MORE: We Got Really Close to an Iron Maiden + Judas Priest Tour

The Sunday lineup (May 16) has Iron Maiden on top with Alice in Chains, Judas Priest, Sleeping With Sirens, The Pretty Reckless, Down, The Warning, Loathe, The Hu, Apocalyptica, GWAR, Dirty Honey, The Flys and Mac Sabbath performing.

Boardwalk Rock Festival boardwalk rock festival in 2027

How Do I Get TIckets?

The presale begins Thursday, Oct. 22, at 10AM ET with access to lowest-price GA tickets for one hour, followed by the General Onsale at 11AM ET, with any remaining tickets. Visit the Boardwalk Rock website for additional ticketing information along with hotel and merch options.

Boardwalk Rock ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP and Platinum. GA+ tickets grant entry to the festival alongside access to a private lounge with shade and seating, air-conditioned restrooms, concierge service, complimentary water, and a private bar with drinks for purchase.

VIP tickets provide dedicated viewing areas at every stage, including a viewing platform at Main Stage with elevated sight lines, access to two VIP Lounges that both include a private bar with drinks for purchase, air-conditioned restrooms, relaxed seating, lockers and mobile charging units for rent and more.

Platinum tickets offer front-of-stage viewing at all stages, access to two Platinum Lounges that include complimentary full-service bars and all-day dining, air-conditioned restrooms, complimentary lockers and mobile charging, a dedicated festival entry lane and all the amenities of VIP, GA+, GA and more.

In addition to three full days of live music, Boardwalk Rock will offer festivalgoers access to the iconic Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located within the festival grounds, as well as a variety of festival food vendors. Attendees can also explore the many businesses along the Ocean City Boardwalk, including restaurants, bars, shops and more.

See other 2027 rock and metal festivals and cruises that have been announced below.