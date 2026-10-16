Iron Maiden, A Perfect Circle + 12 Other Artists Announced for Sonic Temple 2027 So Far

Iron Maiden have been revealed as the first headliner for the 2027 edition of the Sonic Temple festival and here are all of the artists that have been announced as part of the lineup so far.

The festival will take place over four days from May 13 to 16 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Maiden have been revealed as the headliners for Friday night (May 14) and there will be nearly 150 artists announced for the weekend by time the full lineup comes out next week.

In addition to Iron Maiden, the festival will also feature performances from A Perfect Circle, Primus, Sleeping With Sirens, President, Clutch, Imminence, Saosin, PeelingFlesh, Crowbar, Emmure, Escape the Fate, Showing Teeth and Vana.

All passes are available now on the Sonic Temple website for as little as $1 down with financing options. Fees for the passes will go toward the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local charities in the festivals' respective communities throughout the year.

Iron Maiden have also announced another 50th anniversary North American headlining tour leg for next year in addition to their appearance at Sonic Temple. You can see all the details for the tour, who the opening acts are and ticketing information here.

READ MORE: Iron Maiden Announce 2027 North American Tour With Bullet For My Valentine + The Raven Age

Next year will mark Sonic Temple's sixth year, as it was previously known as Rock on the Range before 2019.

The lineup for Sonic Temple in 2026 featured My Chemical Romance, Shinedown, Bring Me the Horizon and Tool as its headliners, as well as performances from Staind, Pierce the Veil, Halestorm, Lamb of God, Rise Against, Slaughter to Prevail and many others.

A handful of other tours have already been announced for 2027 as well. In the meantime, see the bands touring throughout the rest of 2026 in the gallery below.