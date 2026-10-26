VOTE: Better A Perfect Circle Album – ‘Mer De Noms’ vs. ‘Thirteenth Step’

This week in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show we're digging into the pairing of Billy Howerdel and Maynard James Keenan in A Perfect Circle and asking what you think is their best album. Is it the debut Mer De Noms or their follow-up Thirteenth Step? Keenan was already a household name when guitar tech Howerdel caught his attention with the music he was working on. It wasn't long before the Tool frontman was teaming up with the guitarist and a new band started taking shape.

Their first album, Mer De Noms, arrived in the year 2000. It provided a more melodic outlet for Keenan, who brought the emotional heft needed to their breakout single "Judith" as well as album standouts "3 Libras," "The Hollow" and "Magdalena." The album peaked at No. 4 and was a platinum seller.

As for the sophomore set, a now fully fleshed out band had found their footing. Jeordie White and Danny Lohner joined the lineup. And they once again were hitting radio with the lead single "Weak and Powerless," while songs such as "The Outsider," "Pet," "Blue" and "The Noose" kept listeners fully engaged. This time they hit No. 2 with the album, while also matching the platinum status of the preceding record.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: A Perfect Circle Announce 2027 Tour Dates, Release New Song

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See the 40 Best Rock Albums of the 2000s below.