A Perfect Circle Book 2027 North American Tour, Release New Song ‘To Whom It May Concern’

A Perfect Circle have just released another new song alongside North American tour dates booked for 2027.

Back in March, Maynard James Keenan told Full Metal Jackie that he was open to more Sessanta touring, but all three bands had agreed that there needed to be new music before approaching it again. A Perfect Circle appear to be making good on that idea, having just issued their second new song of the year.

It's a track called "To Whom It May Concern" and it follows on the heels of the Active Rock radio chart topper "Starless."

Guitarist-founder Billy Howerdel shares, “It’s exciting to finally get some new music out into the world, and seeing ‘Starless’ reach No. 1 at rock radio this week has made it even sweeter! The outpouring of support is so very much appreciated. ‘To Whom It May Concern’ is next up! More to come.”

Maynard James Keenan adds, “Very much looking forward to pulling double duty through Canada with A Perfect Circle and Puscifer. Been way, way too long. New tunes, new dance moves, new hair hats. Figure it out. #figureitout."

A Perfect Circle, "To Whom It May Concern"

A Perfect Circle 2027 Tour Dates

A Perfect Circle have lined up a full-fledged spring tour outing. The run will kick off April 13 in Vancouver and starts primarily north of the border with shows in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg and Niagara Falls to kick off the run.

From there, the band returns to the U.S. with shows in Detroit and Boston making its way around the country before concluding June 13 in Phoenix. All dates for the run can be viewed below.

Puscifer will support on the opening Canadian shows along with the Detroit stop before The Cult jumps on as primary support for the remainder of the North American tour.

See all the stops below and get tickets via the A Perfect Circle website.

April 13 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 15 - Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 17 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 19 - Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre

April 22 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 23 - Niagara Falls, Ontario @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

April 25 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fox Theatre

April 27 - Boston, Mass. @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 28 - Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

April 30 - Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

May 1 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

May 4 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Truliant Amphitheater

May 5 - Duluth, Ga. @ Gas South Arena

May 7 - Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

May 8 - Grand Prairie, Texas @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

May 15 - Nashville, Ten. @ Bridgestone Arena

May 17 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

May 19 - Elizabethtown, Ky. @ Venue TBA

May 20 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

May 22 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wintrust Arena

May 23 - Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

May 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

May 30 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 1 - Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

June 3 - Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

June 4 - Daly City, Calif. @ Cow Palace Arena

June 6 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Bowl

June 8 - Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 10 - Las Vegas, Nev. @Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

June 13 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

How Can I Get Tickets?

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 2 at 10AM local time with an A Perfect Circle pre-sale running from Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 10AM local time through Thursday, Oct. 1 at 10PM local time (Password: PERFECT).

Local pre-sales begin Thursday, Oct. 1 and run from 10AM to 10PM local time. The Elizabethtown, Ky. show will go on sale at a later date, with additional details to come. Tickets will be available through the A Perfect Circle website.

Where Else Are A Perfect Circle Playing?

A Perfect Circle will be getting in a number of international shows before the calendar turns.

READ MORE: A Perfect Circle's Maynard James Keenan Issues Message on Hip Replacement

The group will finish out their 2026 with shows launching Nov. 25 in Mexico City. The run concludes Dec. 19 in Homlulu.

A Perfect Circle 2026 Tour Dates

Nov. 25 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Fray Nano

Nov. 27 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Suhai Music Hall

Nov. 28 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Microestadio Argentinos Juniors

Nov. 29 - Santiago, Chile @ Hipodromo de Chile

Dec. 4 - Adelaide, Australia The Drive

Dec. 6 - Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Dec. 8 - Brisbane, Australia @ Riverstage

Dec. 10 - Sydney, Australia @ Carriageworks

Dec. 11 - Sydney, Australia @ TikTok Entertainment Centre SOLD OUT

Dec. 13 - Auckland, Australia @ Zealand @ Spark Arena

Dec. 15 - Tokyo, Japan @ Zepp DiverCity

Dec. 17 - Osaka, Japan @ Zepp Bayside

Dec. 19 - Honolulu, Hi. @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena

See other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 in the gallery below.