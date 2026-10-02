17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2026)

17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2026)

Per Ole Hagen, Redferns/Getty Images, Scott Gries, Getty Images, Ethan Miller, Getty Images

It was a huge week if you're a fan of heavy music with 17 new tour announcements, mostly booking deeper into 2027.

This week started with a pretty huge announcement of Slipknot playing stadium shows in 2027, primarily in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world. They've tabbed 11 different support acts as well, many of which are headliners in their own right.

A Perfect Circle also have some big touring plans for the spring, taking out legendary rockers The Cult as support.

And, we've got a second leg of North American touring for Daughtry, who is out celebrating 20 years of music with a series of acoustic dates.

This week also brought the reveal of Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day tour, a late year Black Stone Cherry acoustic run and the return of Death From Above 1979.

A Perfect Circle

a perfect circle in 2026
Travis Shinn

Tour Dates: April 13 - June 13
Supporting Acts: The Cult
Ticketing Info

Black Stone Cherry

black stone cherry in 2025
Black Stone Cherry / SKH Music

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Bonfire Nights acoustic shows.
Ticketing Info

Bridge City Sinners

bridge city sinners in 2026
Photo: Bryon Jeremy

Tour Dates: Dec. 30 - Jan. 2
Supporting Acts: Riley Downing of The Deslondes and Roselit Bone
Ticketing Info

Daughtry

daughtry 2026
Cosa Nostra PR

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - March 7
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Second leg of 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info

Death From Above 1979

death from above 1979 in 2018
Jordi Vidal/Redferns, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 31
Supporting Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Dropkick Murphys

Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images
Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - March 11
Supporting Acts: Home Front, Spiritual Cramp
Notes: St. Patrick's Day Tour
Ticketing Info

Echos / Summer Hoop

echos in 2026
Photo Credit: Slater Goodson, Photo Credit: Mack Knox

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

lcd soundsystem in 2010
Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 13
Supporting Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Maylene and the Sons of Disaster

maylene and the sons of disaster
Bryan Rolli, Loudwire

Tour Dates: Dec. 17 - 20
Supporting Acts: Across Five Aprils, Dan Spencer, Vanna
Ticketing Info

Northlane

northlane in 2026
Photo credit: Kane Hibberd

Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - March 18
Supporting Acts: Allt, Aviana, Reliqa
Ticketing Info

Porcelain

porcelain 2026
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Dec. 15
Supporting Acts: Shallowater, Team Trust, Water Damage, The Last Days of Disco, Zastava, Nightosphere, Tipper Gore, My Wife Is an Angel
Ticketing Info

Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

michael shannon and jason narducy on late night with seth meyers in 2023.
Lloyd Bishop / NBC, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - May 15
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Revisiting the Document album.
Ticketing Info

Slipknot

Jonathan Weiner
Jonathan Weiner

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 18
Supporting Acts: Bring Me the Horizon, Acid Bath, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Lamb of God, Lorna Shore, Polyphia, Loathe, Motionless in White
Ticketing Info

Tear Dungeon

tear dungeon in 2026
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 22
Supporting Acts: Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, Flags
Ticketing Info

Toy Factory Project

toy factory project in 2026
Photo by Dylan Akers (@dylan.akers924)

Tour Dates: Dec. 28 - 31
Supporting Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Roger Waters Legacy

roger waters legacy
AEG Presents

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - May 2; Aug. 31 - Sept. 25
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Roger Waters son Harry leads tribute band with selections from Pink Floyd's 1971-1979 era.
Ticketing Info

Year of the Knife

year of the knife in 2026
photo credit: Cameron Nunez

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - 26
Supporting Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 3
Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker

* Belmont, Silly Goose, I Set My Friends on Fire, Zeta, Babe Heaven, Fury in Few and more are among the latest additions to the 2027 Aura Fest in Savannah, Ga., on Feb. 13.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: See other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* All Time Low have booked a "one-night only" 20th anniversary celebration of So Wrong, It's Right at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 19.
Ticketing Info

* The Starting Line have booked a pair of holiday shows Dec. 18 and 19 at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts and The Fillmore. The full lineup will be announced shortly.
Ticketing Info

* Goo Goo Dolls have booked a pair of benefit hometown performances Nov. 20 and 21 at Buffalo's Town Ballroom. Proceeds will aid FeedMoreWNY.
Ticketing Info

* The Boulet Brothers and Poppy will play a Halloween Ball show Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' Globe Theatre.
Ticketing Info

* The Early November have announced a pair of holiday shows. They'll play Crossroads in Garwood, N.J. on Dec. 12 and Mickey's Black Box in Lititz, Pa., on Dec. 13. The Dangerous Summer will play an acoustic set for both shows, while Just Surrender are also on board for the opening date.
Ticketing Info

See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.

2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide

These are the biggest rock and metal tours happening in 2026 so far, including Metallica, Iron Maiden, My Chemical Romance and more.

Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

Filed Under: A Perfect Circle, Black Stone Cherry, Daughtry, Death From Above 1979, Dropkick Murphys, LCD Soundsystem, Maylene and the Sons of Disaster, Northlane, Slipknot, Year of the Knife
Categories: Concerts, Festivals, Link in Bio, Metal, News, Rock

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