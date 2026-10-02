17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Sept. 25-Oct. 1, 2026)
It was a huge week if you're a fan of heavy music with 17 new tour announcements, mostly booking deeper into 2027.
This week started with a pretty huge announcement of Slipknot playing stadium shows in 2027, primarily in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world. They've tabbed 11 different support acts as well, many of which are headliners in their own right.
A Perfect Circle also have some big touring plans for the spring, taking out legendary rockers The Cult as support.
And, we've got a second leg of North American touring for Daughtry, who is out celebrating 20 years of music with a series of acoustic dates.
This week also brought the reveal of Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day tour, a late year Black Stone Cherry acoustic run and the return of Death From Above 1979.
A Perfect Circle
Tour Dates: April 13 - June 13
Supporting Acts: The Cult
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Black Stone Cherry
Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Bonfire Nights acoustic shows.
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Bridge City Sinners
Tour Dates: Dec. 30 - Jan. 2
Supporting Acts: Riley Downing of The Deslondes and Roselit Bone
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Daughtry
Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - March 7
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Second leg of 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour
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Death From Above 1979
Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 31
Supporting Acts: None listed
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Dropkick Murphys
Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - March 11
Supporting Acts: Home Front, Spiritual Cramp
Notes: St. Patrick's Day Tour
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Echos / Summer Hoop
Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
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LCD Soundsystem
Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 13
Supporting Acts: None listed
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Maylene and the Sons of Disaster
Tour Dates: Dec. 17 - 20
Supporting Acts: Across Five Aprils, Dan Spencer, Vanna
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Northlane
Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - March 18
Supporting Acts: Allt, Aviana, Reliqa
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Porcelain
Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Dec. 15
Supporting Acts: Shallowater, Team Trust, Water Damage, The Last Days of Disco, Zastava, Nightosphere, Tipper Gore, My Wife Is an Angel
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Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy
Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - May 15
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Revisiting the Document album.
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Slipknot
Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 18
Supporting Acts: Bring Me the Horizon, Acid Bath, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Lamb of God, Lorna Shore, Polyphia, Loathe, Motionless in White
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Tear Dungeon
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 22
Supporting Acts: Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, Flags
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Toy Factory Project
Tour Dates: Dec. 28 - 31
Supporting Acts: None listed
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Roger Waters Legacy
Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - May 2; Aug. 31 - Sept. 25
Supporting Acts: None listed
Notes: Roger Waters son Harry leads tribute band with selections from Pink Floyd's 1971-1979 era.
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Year of the Knife
Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - 26
Supporting Acts: None listed
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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Belmont, Silly Goose, I Set My Friends on Fire, Zeta, Babe Heaven, Fury in Few and more are among the latest additions to the 2027 Aura Fest in Savannah, Ga., on Feb. 13.
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READ MORE: See other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises
* All Time Low have booked a "one-night only" 20th anniversary celebration of So Wrong, It's Right at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 19.
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* The Starting Line have booked a pair of holiday shows Dec. 18 and 19 at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts and The Fillmore. The full lineup will be announced shortly.
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* Goo Goo Dolls have booked a pair of benefit hometown performances Nov. 20 and 21 at Buffalo's Town Ballroom. Proceeds will aid FeedMoreWNY.
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* The Boulet Brothers and Poppy will play a Halloween Ball show Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' Globe Theatre.
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* The Early November have announced a pair of holiday shows. They'll play Crossroads in Garwood, N.J. on Dec. 12 and Mickey's Black Box in Lititz, Pa., on Dec. 13. The Dangerous Summer will play an acoustic set for both shows, while Just Surrender are also on board for the opening date.
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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner