It was a huge week if you're a fan of heavy music with 17 new tour announcements, mostly booking deeper into 2027.

This week started with a pretty huge announcement of Slipknot playing stadium shows in 2027, primarily in the U.S. but also in other parts of the world. They've tabbed 11 different support acts as well, many of which are headliners in their own right.

A Perfect Circle also have some big touring plans for the spring, taking out legendary rockers The Cult as support.

And, we've got a second leg of North American touring for Daughtry, who is out celebrating 20 years of music with a series of acoustic dates.

This week also brought the reveal of Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day tour, a late year Black Stone Cherry acoustic run and the return of Death From Above 1979.

Travis Shinn a perfect circle in 2026

Tour Dates: April 13 - June 13

Supporting Acts: The Cult

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Black Stone Cherry / SKH Music black stone cherry in 2025

Tour Dates: Nov. 12 - Dec. 13

Supporting Acts: None listed

Notes: Bonfire Nights acoustic shows.

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Bridge City Sinners

Photo: Bryon Jeremy bridge city sinners in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 30 - Jan. 2

Supporting Acts: Riley Downing of The Deslondes and Roselit Bone

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Cosa Nostra PR daughtry 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 23 - March 7

Supporting Acts: None listed

Notes: Second leg of 20th Anniversary Acoustic Tour

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Jordi Vidal/Redferns, Getty Images death from above 1979 in 2018

Tour Dates: Feb. 2 - March 31

Supporting Acts: None listed

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Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 5 - March 11

Supporting Acts: Home Front, Spiritual Cramp

Notes: St. Patrick's Day Tour

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Echos / Summer Hoop

Photo Credit: Slater Goodson, Photo Credit: Mack Knox echos in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 12

Support Acts: None listed

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Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis, Getty Images lcd soundsystem in 2010

Tour Dates: Nov. 19 - Dec. 13

Supporting Acts: None listed

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Bryan Rolli, Loudwire maylene and the sons of disaster

Tour Dates: Dec. 17 - 20

Supporting Acts: Across Five Aprils, Dan Spencer, Vanna

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Photo credit: Kane Hibberd northlane in 2026

Tour Dates: Feb. 12 - March 18

Supporting Acts: Allt, Aviana, Reliqa

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Porcelain

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana porcelain 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 22 - Dec. 15

Supporting Acts: Shallowater, Team Trust, Water Damage, The Last Days of Disco, Zastava, Nightosphere, Tipper Gore, My Wife Is an Angel

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Michael Shannon & Jason Narducy

Lloyd Bishop / NBC, Getty Images michael shannon and jason narducy on late night with seth meyers in 2023.

Tour Dates: Feb. 3 - May 15

Supporting Acts: None listed

Notes: Revisiting the Document album.

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Jonathan Weiner Jonathan Weiner

Tour Dates: July 16 - Aug. 18

Supporting Acts: Bring Me the Horizon, Acid Bath, Kublai Khan TX, Vended, Lamb of God, Lorna Shore, Polyphia, Loathe, Motionless in White

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Tear Dungeon

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana tear dungeon in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 22

Supporting Acts: Gus Baldwin & The Sketch, Throat Piss, Flags

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Toy Factory Project

Photo by Dylan Akers (@dylan.akers924) toy factory project in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 28 - 31

Supporting Acts: None listed

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Roger Waters Legacy

AEG Presents roger waters legacy

Tour Dates: Feb. 15 - May 2; Aug. 31 - Sept. 25

Supporting Acts: None listed

Notes: Roger Waters son Harry leads tribute band with selections from Pink Floyd's 1971-1979 era.

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photo credit: Cameron Nunez year of the knife in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 23 - 26

Supporting Acts: None listed

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @nathanzucker concert crowd at sonic temple 2026 day 3

* Belmont, Silly Goose, I Set My Friends on Fire, Zeta, Babe Heaven, Fury in Few and more are among the latest additions to the 2027 Aura Fest in Savannah, Ga., on Feb. 13.

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READ MORE: See other 2026 Rock + Metal Festivals and Cruises

* All Time Low have booked a "one-night only" 20th anniversary celebration of So Wrong, It's Right at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Feb. 19.

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* The Starting Line have booked a pair of holiday shows Dec. 18 and 19 at Philadelphia's Theatre of Living Arts and The Fillmore. The full lineup will be announced shortly.

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* Goo Goo Dolls have booked a pair of benefit hometown performances Nov. 20 and 21 at Buffalo's Town Ballroom. Proceeds will aid FeedMoreWNY.

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* The Boulet Brothers and Poppy will play a Halloween Ball show Oct. 31 at Los Angeles' Globe Theatre.

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* The Early November have announced a pair of holiday shows. They'll play Crossroads in Garwood, N.J. on Dec. 12 and Mickey's Black Box in Lititz, Pa., on Dec. 13. The Dangerous Summer will play an acoustic set for both shows, while Just Surrender are also on board for the opening date.

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See other rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.