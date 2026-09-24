For some, being in a punk band isn't for the faint of heart.

This especially rings true for the punk acts who got their start in the '70s and '80s when the genre was more on the outside looking in.

READ MORE: 20 Essential '90s Punk Albums Everyone Should Own on Vinyl

There was no Warped Tour or stores selling their T-shirts in the mall. It was about surviving and hoping you made enough to cover gas money for the road trip to the next show.

These 19 punk bands have stuck it out, albeit with only one original member still going today. And they deserve some credit for their perseverance, too.

Suicidal Tendencies have seen more than 35 band members come and go through the years. The Vandals burned through six different bassists before their drummer decided to take over on bass.

They eventually found a new drummer playing at Disneyland who went on to play with Nine Inch Nails, the Foo Fighters and a bunch of other noteworthy bands.

Here is a look at punk bands that are still together today even though they only have one original member left on their rosters, along with the stories about how they ended up in this situation.

19 Punk Bands That Have Only One Original Member Left All of these punk bands are still performing today even though they only have one remaining original member. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll