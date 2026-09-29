Photos – Slipknot Celebrate Stadium Tour With Fan Events Around the World

The celebration was on Monday night (Sept. 28) as Slipknot fans in Los Angeles, London and Sao Paulo all gathered to be among the first to secure tickets for the band's 2027 stadium tour and enjoy a visual spectacular tour launch installation, including a flaming 30-foot tribal S logo.

Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium, London's Wembley Stadium and The Town in Soa Paulo, Brazil all played host to fans in the hours after Slipknot announced their massive "(sic)est Stadium Tour" for 2027.

In Sao Paulo, the band's new drummer Eloy Casagrande was actually on hand, treating those in attendance to a thunderous performance as he rocked his kit in front of the fiery statue.

Fans were also treated to exclusive merch options and the opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming 2027 dates.

Check out the photo gallery from all three events directly below and get all the details on the tour further down the page.

Slipknot Celebrate 2027 World Tour With Fan Events Slipknot fans gathered in Los Angeles, Sao Paulo and Wembley to celebrate the band's forthcoming world tour in 2027. Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Slipknot 2027 World Tour Dates

Slipknot's stadium tour will kick off July 3 at London's Wembley Stadium before moving stateside for a July 16 start in Washington, D.C.

Dates continue in the U.S. through Aug. 18 in Phoenix, after which the band heads to South America starting Sept. 4 in Sao Paulo, Brazil with dates running through Sept. 16 in Bogota, Colombia.

All dates for the run are listed below.

READ MORE: Slipknot's Jim Root Addresses New Album in Social Media Comments

It's worth nothing the band have lined up 11 different support acts for the tour. Be sure to check to see who is opening the show of your choice with the full itinerary below.

July 03 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium #!

July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park ~%

July 18 — Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field ~%

July 21 — Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium ~^

July 25 — Chicago, Ill @ Soldier Field ~$

July 28 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium ~!

July 31 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park ~!

Aug. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ FirstBank Stadium ~^

Aug. 06 — Houston, Texas @ Daikin Park ~+

Aug. 09 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park ~=

Aug. 13 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ~=

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Park ~&=

Aug. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field ~&

Sept. 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ The Town*

Sept. 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán #

Sept. 12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional #

Sept. 14 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional #*

Sept. 16 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro #

# w/ Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed

~ w/ Bring Me The Horizon

% w/ Acid Bath

! w/ Lorna Shore

^ w/ Kublai Khan TX

@ w/ Vended

$ w/ Lamb of God

+ w/ Polyphia

= w/ Loathe

& w/ Motionless in White

* Non-Live Nation Date

How Do I Get Tickets?

Slipknot’s Artist Presale kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. A Knotfest Presale starts at 12PM local time on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 12PM and is followed by additional presales throughout the week.

The general public on sale begins Friday, Oct. 2 at 10AM local time. For more information and tickets, visit slipknot1.com. Please check local listings for full presale and onsale details, as ticketing timelines vary by market.

See a timeline of every musician who's been an official member of Slipknot in the gallery below.