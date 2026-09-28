Slipknot Announce 2027 Stadium Tour With 11 Different Openers

Slipknot have just announced a 2027 stadium tour with 11 different openers at select dates, including Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed, Bring Me the Horizon, Lamb of God, Motionless in White, Lorna Shore, Loathe, Acid Bath, Polyphia, Kublai Khan TX and Vended.

Over the past week, a new Slipknot site popped up at unlock.slipknot1.com asking fans to sign up. After signing up, you were taken to a second page where a Slipknot logo was on fire and the numbers 9 and 28 were visible on each side of the logo, seemingly hinting at the Sept. 28 announcement.

In addition, fans have been spotting photo of posters displaying the band's logo with the names of specific cities. Among those initially spotted were Los Angeles, Bogota, Colombia, and Buenos Aires, Argentina, but have since spread to other areas of the world.

The tour officially gets underway on July 3 at Wembley Stadium in the U.K. and concludes on Sept. 16 in Bogotá, Colombia and includes 13 North American dates in between.

Slipknot last performed live on July 19, 2025, when they played the Inkcarceration music festival in Mansfield, Ohio.

This, of course, would find a newly reconstructed version of the band. Over the course of the last touring cycle, drummer Eloy Casagrande has come on board replacing Jay Weinberg and both sampler/keyboardist Craig Jones and turntablist Sid Wilson are no longer with the band either.

Slipknot 2027 World Tour Dates

July 03 — London, U.K. @ Wembley Stadium #!

July 16 — Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park ~%

July 18 — Queens, N.Y. @ Citi Field ~%

July 21 — Montréal, Quebec @ Parc Jean Drapeau ~^@

July 23 — Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Stadium ~^

July 25 — Chicago, Ill @ Soldier Field ~$

July 28 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium ~!

July 31 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park ~!

Aug. 03 — Nashville, Tenn. @ FirstBank Stadium ~^

Aug. 06 — Houston, Texas @ Daikin Park ~+

Aug. 09 — Commerce City, Colo. @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park ~=

Aug. 13 — Inglewood, Calif. @ SoFi Stadium ~=

Aug. 15 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Golden Gate Park ~&=

Aug. 18 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Chase Field ~&

Sept. 04 — São Paulo, Brazil @ The Town*

Sept. 08 — Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Huracán #

Sept. 12 — Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional #

Sept. 14 — Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional #*

Sept. 16 — Bogotá, Colombia @ Vive Claro #

# w/ Marilyn Manson, Hatebreed

~ w/ Bring Me The Horizon

% w/ Acid Bath

! w/ Lorna Shore

^ w/ Kublai Khan TX

@ w/ Vended

$ w/ Lamb of God

+ w/ Polyphia

= w/ Loathe

& w/ Motionless in White

* Non-Live Nation Date

Another Side PR slipknot 2027 north american tour

Another Side PR slipknot 2027 south american tour admat

How Do I Get Tickets?

Slipknot’s Artist Presale kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 10AM local time. A Knotfest Presale starts at 12PM local time on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at 12PM HERE and is followed by additional presales throughout the week.

The general public on sale begins Friday, Oct. 2 at 10AM local time HERE. For more information and tickets, visit https://slipknot1.com/. Please check local listings for full presale and onsale details, as ticketing timelines vary by market.

What Else Is Happening With Slipknot Today?

As part of the rollout for the new tour, Slipknot will be hosting a pair of special events today (Sept. 28) as part of their (sic)est Stadium Tour launch.

In case you missed it, Slipknot have uncovered massive projections and snipes across the world hinting at tonight’s epic (sic)est Stadium Tour Launch experience.

Fans are encouraged to meetup at London’s Wembley Stadium connected by EE (5-9PM) and SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles (5-9PM) to grab whichever tickets they’d like for each respective show before the rest of the world, ahead of all presales and general onsale to the public.

Each event will feature a pop-up shop with exclusive, very limited merch items, and the first 500 ticket purchasers will receive a free event poster with exclusive art. Each event is first come, first served. At sunset, fans are encouraged to gather around a 30 foot high, iconic flaming Slipknot Tribal S symbol.

Tickets for these events may only be purchased at the box office window. Cash sales are not accepted. Credit and debit card payments are available.

You can also visit slipknot1.com/VIP for VIP packages.

Is There New Slipknot Music?

Slipknot released "Arsenal," their first song with new drummer Eloy Casagrande, on Sept. 9. It was also the first new music from the band since the dismissal of turntablist Sid Wilson and their split with sampler/keyboardist Craig Jones.

At the time, there was no talk of an impending new album.

READ MORE: 'I Hurt Everyone I Loved' – The Realization that Led Slipknot's Corey Taylor to See 3 Therapists at Once

Guitarist Jim Root took it a step further days later when he replied to a question on social media about whether "Arsensel" would be part of a new Slipknot album.

"No. This was just one we could finish 'sooner' to get out there," Root said.

At press time, the band had not announced any further music.

Need to get caught up on what is exactly going on with Slipknot's current band lineup? Keep reading for a look at all 19 musicians who have been part of the band.