Jim Root has once again shed light on what Slipknot have in store on their next album in some comments to fans on social media.

The guitarist shared a video of some amps in a studio on his Instagram this afternoon (Sept. 28) with the caption, "Closer. This is where I’ll spend the rest of the year. With these amps and a few various guitars that I’ll put up later. This will also set a course for the new rack/rig that @bradclifford will be subjected to! Because as you know by now… We’re about to get real busy. #slipknot."

Root's caption was partially in reference to Slipknot's 2027 stadium tour, which was just announced this morning and will feature 11 different acts supporting them including Bring Me the Horizon, Marilyn Manson, Lamb of God and more.

The video is currently the only post shown on the guitarist's page. He replied to a few comments from fans about the sound of the follow-up to Slipknot's 2022 album The End, So Far, their upcoming tour and more.

What Did Jim Root Say About Slipknot's Next Album?

One individual commented on Root's post asking him to create "evil, scary, disgusting, groove" music, heavy riffs, focus on the groove rather than the speed and to come up with their own version of Metallica's Black Album.

Root responded that Slipknot feel it's important not to repeat themselves and suggested fans not to expect them to recreate the sound of their earlier records. He also explained that he doesn't want to put out anything too polished with too many different layers.

Read his response in full below:

Thank you! I very important thing for us at this time is to not “repeat” ourselves. It’s gonna hurt some feelings. We’re really experimenting with different approaches… don’t expect another “Iowa” or “self-titled” record. We’ve been there. The vibe feels honest and true to me. It’s uneasy and reminds me of recording in the earlier days. I’m not saying that means it will translate to the type of music we’re creating or the sound/production of it. The early records had the vibe. You can’t miss that with Ross. But they always sounded “LoFi” to me. And some of the later records felt/sounded “over produced” … like. Too many layers of guitar etc. we don’t need that. Me and mick. L and R and then a few 3rd tracks and maybe solos. That’s it. And of the 16 amps I vetted to record with. Matt and I chose the most pissed off sounding one. Not necessarily the “best” sounding one. The most exciting sounding… liveliest etc. we did track on the floor live with Eloy. We hadn’t done that in a long time for various reasons. Everything is analog and played. All the pieces that need to be there are there.

What Did Jim Root Say About 'The End, So Far' and Slipknot's Upcoming Tour?

Another comment that prompted a reply from Root was left by a fan who said they're excited to hear what Slipknot's next record will sound like now that the band is independent. They mentioned The End, So Far, suggested that it didn't sound like the type of record Slipknot would have wanted to make and expressed disappointment in the fact that Manson and Kublai Khan TX will open for them next year.

READ MORE: Jim Root Clarifies One Thing About New Slipknot Song 'Arsenal'

Root told the fan that Slipknot have never let their label, management or anyone dictate their sound, though he revealed that someone at their record label once asked if they wanted to recruit any outside writers for help. He also acknowledged the tour openers remark and said that he isn't part of the decision-making process for who they tour with.

His full response read:

We’ve never had a A&R guy over our shoulders suggesting this or that. I did meet the head of Warner on a tour of the offices in NYC once. He brought up “bringing in outside writers” and I just said… “No. That’s not what we do” and that was the end of it. TESF was disjointed and a mess. Some good stuff came from it. But overall Covid and the state of the world made that a very hard process for us. Among other circumstances. I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist… so forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music etc. I’m stuck listening to the same music my parents listened to when I was forming myself as a little human. And I purposely don’t listen to or pay attention to what’s “trending” or what’s happening at them moment as to not get influenced by anything. If one is a part of the family they will come along for the journey that started 26+ years ago… even before I was a part of the story. If not. Cya and with that said… I’m late for the studio. TTYL.

The rocker replied to a few other comments about gear as well. See the post below to check out the rest of the exchanges.

See a timeline of every musician who's been an official member of Slipknot in the gallery below.

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