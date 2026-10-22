The full 2027 Sonic Temple lineup has been revealed, featuring nearly 150 artists that will perform over the four days.

The festival will take place from May 13 to 16 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Iron Maiden were previously revealed as the first headlining act and will close out the show on Friday night (May 14). A Perfect Circle, President, Primus, PeelingFlesh and a few others had also already been announced for the lineup.

In addition to Maiden, Blink-182, Falling in Reverse and Korn will headline the festival, closing out Thursday, Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.

Among the other performing groups are Alice in Chains, Faith No More, A Day to Remember, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The Pretty Reckless, Meshuggah, Seether, Beartooth, Knocked Loose and many more.

See every artist who will play the festival listed alphabetically below.

READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide

Next year will mark Sonic Temple's sixth year, as it was previously known as Rock on the Range prior to 2019. Tickets are available now on the Sonic Temple website for as little as $1 down with financing options. A portion of the sales will go toward the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local charities in the festivals' respective communities throughout the year.

Sonic Temple 2027 Full Lineup

$UICIDEBOY$

10 Years

156/Silence

3OH!3

A Day To Remember

A Perfect Circle

After The Burial

Alice in Chains

Allt

Arankai

Badflower

Bear McCreary

Beartooth

Big Ass Truck I.E.

Blink-182

Blood Incantation

Bowling For Soup

Boundaries

Bullet For My Valentine

Butcher Babies

Carpenter Brut

Castle Rat

Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH

Circa Survive

CKY

Clutch

Crown The Empire

Crowbar

Cute Is What We Aim For

Dark Divine

Dayseeker

Demon Hunter

Diggy Graves

Dirty Honey

DRAIN

Dry Kill Logic

Emmure

Empty Shell Casing

Escape The Fate

Eyes Set To Kill

Faith No More

Falling in Reverse

Fear Factory

Fit For An Autopsy

Fleshwater

Forever The Sickest Kids

Ghostemane

Green Lung

GWAR

Gym Class Heroes

HANABIE.

Helmet

Her Last Sight

Highly Suspect

Ho99o9

Hollywood Undead

Hot Milk

Hot Mulligan

House of Protection

If Not For Me

Imminence

Impending Doom

In This Moment

Infected Rain

Insane Clown Posse

Invent Animate

Iron Maiden

I See Stars

Jimmy Eat World

Jutes

Kami Kehoe

Kim Dracula

King 810

Knocked Loose

Korn

Lacuna Coil

LOATHE

Madball

Mastodon

Meshuggah

Midnight

Ministry

Monolord

Nailbomb

Nevertel

Nita Strauss

Of Mice & Men

OTEP

Palisades

Pain of Truth

PeelingFlesh

Point North

Poppy

President

Primus

The Paradox

Relient k

Rain City Drive

Red

Saosin

sace6

Seether

Secrets

Shadow of Intent

Shadows Fall

Showing Teeth

Silent Theory

Skid Row

SLOMOSA

Sleeping With Sirens

Sleep Theory

Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators

Snot

Soulfly

South Arcade

Spineshank

Spite

Sponge

Steel Panther

Sunborn

Sullivan King

Superheaven

Switchfoot

Sylosis

Testament

The All-American Rejects

The Ataris

The Barbarians of California

The Black Dahlia Murder

The Color Morale

The Offspring

The Pretty Reckless

The Prodigy

The Warning

Thousand Below

Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein

Turnstile

Ugly Kid Joe

Underoath

Unearth

Vana

Violent Vira

Waka Flocka Flame

We The Kings

Wheatus

Wolves At The Gate

XCOMM

Danny Wimmer Presents sonic temple 2027

Sonic Temple has historically been a great festival. Others... not so much. Check out a list of the most disastrous music festivals in history below.