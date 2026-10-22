Full 2027 Sonic Temple Lineup Revealed – Blink-182, Iron Maiden, Korn, Falling in Reverse + More
The full 2027 Sonic Temple lineup has been revealed, featuring nearly 150 artists that will perform over the four days.
The festival will take place from May 13 to 16 at the Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Iron Maiden were previously revealed as the first headlining act and will close out the show on Friday night (May 14). A Perfect Circle, President, Primus, PeelingFlesh and a few others had also already been announced for the lineup.
In addition to Maiden, Blink-182, Falling in Reverse and Korn will headline the festival, closing out Thursday, Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.
Among the other performing groups are Alice in Chains, Faith No More, A Day to Remember, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, The Pretty Reckless, Meshuggah, Seether, Beartooth, Knocked Loose and many more.
See every artist who will play the festival listed alphabetically below.
READ MORE: 2027 Rock + Metal Festival and Cruise Guide
Next year will mark Sonic Temple's sixth year, as it was previously known as Rock on the Range prior to 2019. Tickets are available now on the Sonic Temple website for as little as $1 down with financing options. A portion of the sales will go toward the DWP Foundation, which gives back to local charities in the festivals' respective communities throughout the year.
Sonic Temple 2027 Full Lineup
$UICIDEBOY$
10 Years
156/Silence
3OH!3
A Day To Remember
A Perfect Circle
After The Burial
Alice in Chains
Allt
Arankai
Badflower
Bear McCreary
Beartooth
Big Ass Truck I.E.
Blink-182
Blood Incantation
Bowling For Soup
Boundaries
Bullet For My Valentine
Butcher Babies
Carpenter Brut
Castle Rat
Chad Gray: Voice of Mudvayne & HELLYEAH
Circa Survive
CKY
Clutch
Crown The Empire
Crowbar
Cute Is What We Aim For
Dark Divine
Dayseeker
Demon Hunter
Diggy Graves
Dirty Honey
DRAIN
Dry Kill Logic
Emmure
Empty Shell Casing
Escape The Fate
Eyes Set To Kill
Faith No More
Falling in Reverse
Fear Factory
Fit For An Autopsy
Fleshwater
Forever The Sickest Kids
Ghostemane
Green Lung
GWAR
Gym Class Heroes
HANABIE.
Helmet
Her Last Sight
Highly Suspect
Ho99o9
Hollywood Undead
Hot Milk
Hot Mulligan
House of Protection
If Not For Me
Imminence
Impending Doom
In This Moment
Infected Rain
Insane Clown Posse
Invent Animate
Iron Maiden
I See Stars
Jimmy Eat World
Jutes
Kami Kehoe
Kim Dracula
King 810
Knocked Loose
Korn
Lacuna Coil
LOATHE
Madball
Mastodon
Meshuggah
Midnight
Ministry
Monolord
Nailbomb
Nevertel
Nita Strauss
Of Mice & Men
OTEP
Palisades
Pain of Truth
PeelingFlesh
Point North
Poppy
President
Primus
The Paradox
Relient k
Rain City Drive
Red
Saosin
sace6
Seether
Secrets
Shadow of Intent
Shadows Fall
Showing Teeth
Silent Theory
Skid Row
SLOMOSA
Sleeping With Sirens
Sleep Theory
Slash feat. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators
Snot
Soulfly
South Arcade
Spineshank
Spite
Sponge
Steel Panther
Sunborn
Sullivan King
Superheaven
Switchfoot
Sylosis
Testament
The All-American Rejects
The Ataris
The Barbarians of California
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Color Morale
The Offspring
The Pretty Reckless
The Prodigy
The Warning
Thousand Below
Till Lindemann: The Voice of Rammstein
Turnstile
Ugly Kid Joe
Underoath
Unearth
Vana
Violent Vira
Waka Flocka Flame
We The Kings
Wheatus
Wolves At The Gate
XCOMM
Sonic Temple has historically been a great festival. Others... not so much. Check out a list of the most disastrous music festivals in history below.
15 Most Disastrous Music Festivals in History
Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp