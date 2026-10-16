The year may be winding down, but there's no slow in the touring season. In fact, we've got another 16 new rock and metal tours to discuss this week.

Leading the way, Nickelback recently announced a massive world tour that will keep them on the road in North America from February into May. Don Broco are supporting.

Looking for something way heavier? How about SepticFlesh making their way back stateside. The band is taking advantage of their North American tour supporting Arch Enemy and The Black Dahlia Murder to throw in a few headline shows of their own.

This week we also got the proverbial cherry on top for Dropkick Murphys who recently revealed their annual "St. Patrick's Day" tour. The group will be playing five newly announced stops in their home base of Boston to finish off the run.

This week also saw more bands announced for Sonic Temple, the reveal of the annual ALTer Ego radio festival in Los Angeles and the announcement of the Dial Up Festival. Plus we got a an all-star Sully Erna Scars Foundation benefit show, Warren Haynes' annual Christmas Jam and more.

Arde Bogota

Photo credit: Dela Puente arde bogota in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 8 - 22

Support Acts: None listed

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O'Donnell Media Group burton c bell and the void in 2026

Tour Dates: Dec. 8 - 12

Support Acts: None listed

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The Bloodshots

Photo Credit: Carly Chartier the bloodshots in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 20 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo Credit: Jeff Daly cheap trick in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 22; Jan. 8; Feb. 19 - 20; April 10

Support Acts: The Band Feel

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photo credit Andrew Wu cleopatrick in 2026

Tour Dates: April 23 - May 22

Support Acts: None listed

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@Chezphoto / Riley Vecchione dropkick murphys in 2025

Tour Dates: March 12 - 17

Support Acts: Fiddlehead, Wisdom in Chains, Homefront, Spiritual Cramp, Cittizins, Brian Fallon, Ben Nichols, Jesse Ahern, The Amazing Royal Crowns, Red Rockers, Liberty and Justice, Restraining Order

Notes: All newly announced dates in Boston

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photo credit Andrew Wu steve hackett in 2026

Tour Dates: April 10 - May 6

Support Acts: None listed

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In the Company of Serpents

Photo by Alex Morgan in the company of serpents 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 21

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo credit: Jen Rosenstein matchbox twenty in 2026

Tour Dates: April 25 - Aug. 12

Support Acts: The All-American Rejects, The Wallflowers, David Gray, O.A.R., Matt Nathanson, The Lucky

Notes: 30th anniversary celebration

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BMG Tim Montana

Tour Dates: Feb. 11 - 20

Support Acts: None listed

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Catherine Powell, Getty Images Catherine Powell, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - May 7

Support Acts: Don Broco

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Nova Spei

Photo Credit – Étienne Dionne (Mute Drummer) nova spei in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 6 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: Unless We Fight, Insurrection, Matante Mutante, Unpunished, Burning Attic, Carry The Cross, and Castor

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Facebook: Primer 55 primer 55 in 2025

Tour Dates: Nov. 13 - 25

Support Acts: ReDefined, Sick Sense, Make My Blood Dance

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C Squared septicflesh in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Nov. 18

Support Acts: None listed

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Press Photo, credit: Mike Smith state radio in 2026

Tour Dates: Jan. 15 - Feb. 13

Support Acts: None listed

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Photo credit: Carter B. Smith sting in 2026

Tour Dates: March 4 - 12; Oct. 14 - 23

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace

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New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Danny Wimmer Presents / @catievioxcaptures crowd surfer at sonic temple 2026 day 4

* The new Dial Up Fest will take place at the brand new Great Park Live in Irvine, California on Nov. 7 with a lineup that features Nelly, Sugar Ray, Smash Mouth, Lit, Paul Wall, Buckcherry, Alien Ant Farm, Warren G. and Unwritten Law.

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* Evanescence, The Offspring, Billy Corgan, Death Cab for Cutie, Slightly Stoopid, Modest Mouse, Young the Giant, The Warning and Temper City have been announced for the 2027 ALTer Ego radio festival Jan. 16 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

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* The full Sonic Temple 2027 festival lineup will be revealed soon, but organizers have been steadily leaking names since A Perfect Circle was announced last week. Primus, Sleeping With Sirens, Clutch, PeelingFlesh, Saosin, Crowbar, Emmure, Escape the Fate and Showing Teeth are all on board.

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* GEDFest will salute late Tragically Hip vocalist Gord Downie with a series of tribute performances from bands such as Velvet Sons, Trickle Down, Radio Legacy, Hipnautical, Don Law Band, Phantom Power, Main Street Exiles, Kates Outlaw, Ragged Rust, Little Bones, 40 Hours Over, Grace2, Judith Morrissey, Music @ Work and more between Oct. 16-24 at 13 venues in Canada.

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* The Tony Danza Tap Dance Extravaganza, Cave In, Primitive Man, Portrayal of Guilt, Today Is the Day, Inter Arma, Crowhurst and more have all been booked for the 2027 Subterranean Dissonance Festival Feb. 5 and 6 at Underground Arts in Philadelphia.

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READ MORE: See the 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Sully Erna has pulled together an all-star lineup for the Scars Foundation Celebrity Jam taking place Dec. 10 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla. Guests include members of Godsmack, Aerosmith, Disturbed, Staind, Extreme and Three Days Grace among others.

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* Warren Haynes has revealed the lineup for his annual Christmas Jam. The Gov't Mule leader and his band will welcome Greta Van Fleet, The War on Drugs, JJ Grey and Mofro, Daniel Donato & Friends and special guests Jesse Welles, Lukas Nelson and Christone "Kingfish" Ingram. The 34th annual event will take place Dec. 12 at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena in Asheville, N.C.

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* Anthony Green has booked a pair of holiday shows Dec. 17 at the Colonial Theater in Phoenixville, Pa., and Dec. 18 at Crossroads in Garwood, N.J. Keith Goodwin and Honeycrush will open the first show, with Dogwood Tales providing support on the second.

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* The Used will host a special 'A Mid Summer Night's Symphony' screening Oct. 28 at the Landmark Nuart Theatre in Los Angeles. The concert film comes from a performance at the world famous Sydney Opera House.

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Below see other rock and metal bands touring in 2026.