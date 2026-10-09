Nickelback have just announced a batch of 2027 North American tour dates in support of their upcoming album Everything Under the Sun.

The rockers have three separate Everything Under the Sun Tour legs booked for next year so far. First, they'll hit the road in North American starting in early February, will head over to Europe in the late spring through early July and then will play all over Australia in the fall.

See the full tour itinerary below.

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Don Brocco will support Nickelback through the majority of the tour, except where noted. The groups recently collaborated together in the studio as well, when Nickelback appeared on the title track to Don Brocco's 2026 album Nightmare Tripping.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at 10AM local time. There are a few different pre-sales fans can take advantage of leading up to the general sale. Get all the information on Nickelback's website. The rockers still have a handful of dates left to play this coming December too.

Everything Under the Sun, the band's 11th studio album, will be out Oct. 30.

Nickelback 2027 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

Feb. 8 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center

Feb. 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

Feb. 12 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena

Feb. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center

Feb. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

Feb. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center

Feb. 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center

Feb. 26 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Feb. 27 - Hondo Rodeo @ Raymond James Stadium = +

March 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

March 4 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center

March 6 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

March 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

March 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

March 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 20 – Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum

March 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 24 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

March 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

March 30 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena

April 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre

April 3 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place

April 6 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome

April 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

April 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 13 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

April 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

April 18 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

April 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mortgage Matchup Center

April 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center

April 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

April 27 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

April 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

May 1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center

May 7 - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico @ CDMX Arena =

Nickelback 2027 European Tour Dates

May 22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Bank Arena

May 25 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

May 28 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

May 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena

June 1 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

June 2 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

June 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

June 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

June 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

June 11 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena

June 14 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

June 19 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

June 20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ AG Hallenstadion

June 23 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

June 25 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle

June 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

June 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

July 1 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena

July 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena

July 4 – Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena

July 7 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus Arena

July 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena

July 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium

July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena

Nickelback 2027 Australian Tour Dates

Oct. 2 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena

Oct. 5 – Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena

Oct. 7 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena

Oct. 9 – Geelong, Australia @ Mount Duneed Estate

Oct. 12 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Oct. 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Afterpay Arena

Oct. 16 – Pokolbin, Australia @ Roche Estate

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