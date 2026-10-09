Nickelback Announce 2027 ‘Everything Under the Sun’ World Tour Dates
Nickelback have just announced a batch of 2027 North American tour dates in support of their upcoming album Everything Under the Sun.
The rockers have three separate Everything Under the Sun Tour legs booked for next year so far. First, they'll hit the road in North American starting in early February, will head over to Europe in the late spring through early July and then will play all over Australia in the fall.
See the full tour itinerary below.
READ MORE: Whatever Happened to Rock + Metal's Class of 1996?
Don Brocco will support Nickelback through the majority of the tour, except where noted. The groups recently collaborated together in the studio as well, when Nickelback appeared on the title track to Don Brocco's 2026 album Nightmare Tripping.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 16 at 10AM local time. There are a few different pre-sales fans can take advantage of leading up to the general sale. Get all the information on Nickelback's website. The rockers still have a handful of dates left to play this coming December too.
Everything Under the Sun, the band's 11th studio album, will be out Oct. 30.
Nickelback 2027 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 6 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
Feb. 8 – Allentown, Pa. @ PPL Center
Feb. 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena
Feb. 12 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Rocket Arena
Feb. 13 – Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center
Feb. 16 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb. 18 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Feb. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Enterprise Center
Feb. 21 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 24 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Food City Center
Feb. 26 – Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
Feb. 27 - Hondo Rodeo @ Raymond James Stadium = +
March 2 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
March 4 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Lenovo Center
March 6 – Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center
March 8 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
March 10 – Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
March 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre
March 20 – Hamilton, Ontario @ TD Coliseum
March 21 – Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena
March 24 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
March 26 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
March 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum
March 30 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Grand Casino Arena
April 2 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre
April 3 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place
April 6 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome
April 9 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena
April 10 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 13 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center
April 16 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
April 18 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center
April 20 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Mortgage Matchup Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Delta Center
April 24 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
April 27 – Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center
April 29 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
May 1 – San Antonio, Texas @ Frost Bank Center
May 7 - Ciudad De Mexico, Mexico @ CDMX Arena =
Nickelback 2027 European Tour Dates
May 22 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Bank Arena
May 25 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
May 28 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
May 30 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
June 1 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
June 2 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
June 5 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National
June 7 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
June 9 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 11 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG Arena
June 14 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle
June 19 – Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
June 20 – Zurich, Switzerland @ AG Hallenstadion
June 23 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
June 25 – Vienna, Austria @ Stadthalle
June 26 – Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena
June 29 – Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena
July 1 – Lodz, Poland @ Atlas Arena
July 3 – Kaunas, Lithuania @ Zalgiris Arena
July 4 – Riga, Latvia @ Xiaomi Arena
July 7 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus Arena
July 9 – Oslo, Norway @ Unity Arena
July 11 – Gothenburg, Sweden @ Scandinavium
July 13 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ Royal Arena
Nickelback 2027 Australian Tour Dates
Oct. 2 – Perth, Australia @ RAC Arena
Oct. 5 – Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Entertainment Centre Arena
Oct. 7 – Melbourne, Australia @ Rod Laver Arena
Oct. 9 – Geelong, Australia @ Mount Duneed Estate
Oct. 12 – Brisbane, Australia @ Brisbane Entertainment Centre
Oct. 14 – Sydney, Australia @ Afterpay Arena
Oct. 16 – Pokolbin, Australia @ Roche Estate
Check out our picks for the best post-grunge album of each year from 1993 to 2005 in the gallery below.
The Best Post-Grunge Album of Each Year From 1993 to 2005
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner