Nickelback Return With Eleventh Studio Album, Debut New Song ‘Rattle the Cage’ With John 5

Nickelback are ready to reclaim their spot on the radio airwaves, issuing the new single "Rattle the Cage" while also revealing that their eleventh studio album will be titled Everything Under the Sun. The album is set for an Oct. 30 street date.

More About 'Everything Under the Sun'

As stated, Everything Under the Sun is the band's eleventh studio and will be their first piece of new music since the 2022 album, Get Rollin'.

"This album has every side of the band on it,” says frontman Chad Kroeger. "There are songs that hit as hard as anything we've ever done, songs that take chances and songs that remind us why we've been doing this together for so long.".

Pre-orders for the album are underway and you can check out the album artwork and track listing for Everything Under the Sun below.

Nickelback, "Everything Under the Sun" Album Artwork + Track Listing

Everything Under the Sun"/>Virgin Music Group nickelback everything under the sun

1. "Rattle the Cage" (with John 5)

2. "Bones for the Crows"

3. "I Already Know"

4. "Leave Me Behind"

5. "If I Don't Go"

6. "Make Me Love You"

7. "Chasin' Famous"

8. "Simple Song"

9. "Technicolor Steamboat"

10. "Lift Somebody Up"

11. "Bottled Dreams"

12. "Last Night Was Fun"

Nickelback Return With "Rattle the Cage"

Nickelback have put their best foot forward with "Rattle the Cage," a driving and hard-hitting banger that should be dominating the airwaves for weeks and months to come.

Some thunderous drumming from Daniel Adair, gritty guitar and Chad Kroeger's signature rasp are on full display as the band unleash their latest anthem. It's a call to arms to shake things up as Kroeger belts about trying to "rattle the cage until it falls."

READ MORE: The 50 Best Rock Albums of 2000-2024

And as if the song didn't have enough firepower, John 5 steps in to deliver a blistering cameo with his electrifying guitar work.

"Rattle The Cage felt like the perfect way to kick the door open," says Kroeger. "It has the energy we've been feeding off every night onstage and we can’t wait for people to hear it." That wait is over as you can catch the video for the song below.

Nickelback, "Rattle the Cage"

Stay tuned for more from Nickelback as 2026 progresses.

Below, check out the best album from 25 grunge and post-grunge bands.

The Best Albums by 14 Grunge Bands These are the best albums by 14 different grunge bands, most of which became popular in the Pacific Northwest area during the late '80s and early '90s. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner