The Used Go on a ‘Paranormal Prison’ Ghost Hunt

On the second episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, The Used join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

While you may think that any of the souls left wandering the decaying, abandoned sections of the prison are of those who spent time behind bars, you're wrong, as The Used also find out. Equipped the "dead bell," the team first asks if any spirit present used to be a prisoner. No answer. "Were you a guard?" Weidman asks. DING!

READ MORE: Motionless in White Face the 'Paranormal Prison' in Season 4 Premiere

The Used's members are no strangers to paranormal activity either.

Singer Bert McCracken recalls a house he lived in (the same one actor Charlie Chaplin inhabited in the early 1900s) "was so dark." He says, "It had to have been haunted. I used to hear the doors slam all the time. There was this really, really long staircase that nobody dared to go down. We'd hear the door slam at the bottom all the time."

Bassist Jepha Howard also lived in a house that was "full haunted" and a touring buddy had a scary encounter. "My friend that was sleeping in one of the rooms, he woke up — he sleeps with his door closed becase he's a little paranoid — everything in his room, everything that was a square was balancing on an angle," Howard explains, "His passport, everything."

The investigation continues, prompting any present spirits with more questions, trying to uncover any small piece of information about the otherworldly guests. A string of lights is laid out, offering another means of potential communication.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E2 — The Used

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

Sept. 25 — Motionless in White

Oct. 02 — The Used

Oct. 09 — Lorna Shore

Oct. 16 — Hollywood Undead

Oct. 23 — Starset

Oct. 30 — Get Scared

Nov. 06 — Guilt Trip

Nov. 13 — Alien Ant Farm

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.