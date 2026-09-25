On the first episode of Season 4 of Paranormal Prison, Motionless in White guitarist Ricky Olson and drummer Vinny Mauro join hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour, Z2) and Katrina Weidman (Portals to Hell) on a haunted tour of one of the world's most infamously haunted prisons.

Filmed at 2026's Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, a Danny Wimmer Presents event held at the Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, Ohio, Paranormal Prison puts true believers and staunch skeptics together, equipped with advanced equipment that leaves just one question to be answered — Did I just hear what I think I heard?

The first room the group explores is the "toilet room," a decaying section of the prison that houses rows of uninstalled, dirt-caked commodes and other abandoned pieces of furniture.

Weidman breaks down one of the pieces of gear — the spirit box (no, not the band) — which is designed to pick up spiritual interference of radio waves. Olson, however, is already familiar with the device, which he's used plenty of other times in his own paranormal investigations with his girlfriend. He says he's had success with the spirit box "all the time" and notes how spirits tend to steer the conversation away from the questions he's directly asking.

READ MORE: Paranormal Confessions of Rock + Metal's Biggest Stars

Some of the words and phrases the team appears to have picked up are "relationship," "stay in the next room," "...that I'm here" and "Oh, they're coming."

Mauro then asks if the spirits are okay with them being in the room. Spoiler alert: they're not. The drummer, an admitted skeptic, seems a bit spooked by the encounter.

"When I was 7 or 8 years old, I woke up to a little boy in my room. It scared the life out of me," Olson later tells Bernstein and Weidman, explaining that it's the root of his curiosity in the paranormal realm.

The investigation continues from there, with visual evidence captured floating around between Olson and Mauro. "I'm with you," a voice confirms through the spirit box.

Watch below.

Paranormal Prison, S4: E1 — Motionless in White

When + Where to Watch New Episodes of Paranormal Prison

All eight new episodes of Paranormal Prison will air each Friday at 1PM ET, exclusively on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

Episode Guide

Sept. 25 — Motionless in White

Oct. 02 — The Used

Oct. 09 — Lorna Shore

Oct. 16 — Hollywood Undead

Oct. 23 — Starset

Oct. 30 — Get Scared

Nov. 06 — Guilt Trip

Nov. 13 — Alien Ant Farm

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.