Paranormal Confessions of Rock + Metal’s Biggest Stars

In this seventh episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, we have paranormal confessions from some of rock and metal's biggest stars.

Featuring footage from Season 1 and the Loudwire exclusive Season 2, find out what supernatural encounters your favorite stars have experienced themselves.

Jay Weinberg acknowledges that regardless of what one's belief system is, there's a familiar presence that transcends — "it's something else that we're not seeing, but we're feeling."

As for Volbeat's Michael Poulsen "has always been a believer of the spiritual world" due to his numerous experiences with ghosts and spirits "and things that I cannot explain" since he was a child. "I just thought that it was part of life until I would start talking about it to my friends and they looked at me as a freak," he says, underscoring how common his encounters were during his young life.

We've got a lot more, too with Megadeth, Charlie Benante, Philip Anselmo, Halestorm, Robb Flynn, P.O.D., Shadows Fall and Zach Myers.

Watch the full special edition episode further down the page. Just wait until you hear this Megadeth story!!

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel.

A holiday break will take place on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 with the Season 2 continuing from Jan. 8 through the end of the month.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 7 - Paranormal Confessions

Which of your favorite rock and metal stars believe in the paranormal, the supernatural, the unexplained, the spiritual world?! Some of these stories, as we've already highlighted, go far beyond belief.

Some are still searching for answers within themselves and out there.

Watch Episode 7 directly below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20. The lineup, meanwhile, has yet to be announced, creating even more anticipation.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since its formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.