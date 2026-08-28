Another week, another 14 rock and metal tours that got announced! So let's take a look at what's leading the pack for tour announcements over the last seven days.

Canadian rockers Triumph have certainly enjoyed their reunion so far. So it makes sense to add another North American late-year leg in November and December.

Alt-rockers The Used are ready to hit the ground running in September and not letting off the pedal until December.

And also, Butcher Babies have set aside some October time to make some headline appearances amidst a supporting run for Mudvayne's Chad Gray.

So let's dig into all the new tours announced over the past week and learn about one significant cancelation, one tour postponement and a wealth of special one-off performances.

Jeff and Barry Ament

Rick Diamond, Getty Images bassist jeff ament

Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 9

Support Acts: None

Notes: Book tour in support of his "Since Forever" book.

Ticketing Info

Bachman-Turner Overdrive

Jemal Countess, Getty Images Jemal Countess, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - March 20

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Blood for Blood

PHOTO CREDIT: Jason Zucco blood for blood in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Dec. 5

Support Acts: Ingrown, Dropdead, and Death Before Dishonor, Bloodshed, Yellow Stitches, Soulless, Skinhead, Beton Arme, Bad Beat

Ticketing Info

BRAT

(credit: E. Guyot) brat in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 9

Support Acts: U.S. Bastards

Ticketing Info

O'Donnell Media Group butcher babies in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 25

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

Monica Schipper, Getty Images, Rick Kern, Getty Images Monica Schipper, Getty Images, Rick Kern, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - 19

Support Acts: Hippie Death Cult

Ticketing Info

by Elizaveta Porodina fontaines dc

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - 27

Support Acts: None Listed (all festival dates)

Ticketing Info

Inter Arma

Photo by Jonah Livingston inter arma in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 16

Support Acts: Antichrist Siege Machine, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean

Notes: 20th Anniversary tour

Ticketing Info

Jason Kempin, Getty Images aaron lewis

Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 24

Support Acts: None listed.

Notes: Acoustic Tour

Ticketing Info

Sicksense

C Squared sicksense in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19

Support Acts: Heal the Hurt, Primer 55, 40 Below Summer, Eyes Set to Kill

Ticketing Info

Christian Petersen, Getty Images Christian Petersen, Getty Images

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Dec. 23

Support Acts: ARKAI

Notes: Snow Waltz Holiday Shows.

Ticketing Info

Triumph

Scott Legato, Getty Images rik emmett of triumph

Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: April Wine

Ticketing Info

Truck Violence

Photo by Steve Gullick truck violence in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Dec. 12

Support Acts: Show Me the Body

Ticketing Info

The Used

Photo by Jonah Livingston the used in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None listed.

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Srdjan Stevanovic, Getty Images concert crowd, exit festival 2021

* Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding holiday benefit will take place Dec. 12 at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix this year. Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, as well as John 5 and the Creatures will all join in the fun.

Ticketing Info

* Bonnaroo organizers have revealed that the annual festival will be taking 2027 off allowing the grounds to recover from significant damage caused by weather in recent years.

READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Speaking of changes, Polyphia have postponed their upcoming touring until February 2027. Ladrones and RJ Pasin are on board to support. Dates now run Feb. 5 through March 20.

Ticketing Info

* Soundgarden will reunite in Seattle for the Seahawks' Sept. 9 home opener with Taylor Momsen and Mike McCready helping to round out a special halftime performance.

Ticketing Info

* Five Finger Death Punch will stream their Sept. 9 performance at Colorado's Red Rocks in partnership with Veeps.

Ticketing Info

* The Offspring will be playing an Oct. 24 In-N-Out Rock 2 Freedom benefit concert at The Wiltern in Loa Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* The Tim Montana and Friends American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot will return to Nashville Sept. 26-29 at Chief's on Broadway. The guest list remains private.

Ticketing Info

* Cypress Hill will bring back their Haunted Hill New York City Halloween tradition at Irving Plaza on Oct. 31. Immortal Technique and Lord Sko will join them.

Ticketing Info

* Levinia have announced two special West Coast dates Sept. 26 at Corona, California's Rockefellas Cavern and Nov. 8 at Santa Ana, California's Stages.

Ticketing Info

* The all-star collective the Toy Factory Project will play a New Year's Eve celebration at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Paul T. Riddle, Marcus King, Oteil Burbridge, Charlie Starr and Josh Shilling will also welcome Sam Bush and Jimmy Rector for the show.

Ticketing Info