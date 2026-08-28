14 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (Aug. 21-27, 2026)
Another week, another 14 rock and metal tours that got announced! So let's take a look at what's leading the pack for tour announcements over the last seven days.
Canadian rockers Triumph have certainly enjoyed their reunion so far. So it makes sense to add another North American late-year leg in November and December.
Alt-rockers The Used are ready to hit the ground running in September and not letting off the pedal until December.
And also, Butcher Babies have set aside some October time to make some headline appearances amidst a supporting run for Mudvayne's Chad Gray.
So let's dig into all the new tours announced over the past week and learn about one significant cancelation, one tour postponement and a wealth of special one-off performances.
Jeff and Barry Ament
Tour Dates: Sept. 25 - Nov. 9
Support Acts: None
Notes: Book tour in support of his "Since Forever" book.
Ticketing Info
Bachman-Turner Overdrive
Tour Dates: Jan. 7 - March 20
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Blood for Blood
Tour Dates: Oct. 1 - Dec. 5
Support Acts: Ingrown, Dropdead, and Death Before Dishonor, Bloodshed, Yellow Stitches, Soulless, Skinhead, Beton Arme, Bad Beat
Ticketing Info
BRAT
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 9
Support Acts: U.S. Bastards
Ticketing Info
Butcher Babies
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 25
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
Corrosion of Conformity / The Sword
Tour Dates: Nov. 2 - 19
Support Acts: Hippie Death Cult
Ticketing Info
Fontaines D.C.
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - 27
Support Acts: None Listed (all festival dates)
Ticketing Info
Inter Arma
Tour Dates: Oct. 8 - 16
Support Acts: Antichrist Siege Machine, Chained to the Bottom of the Ocean
Notes: 20th Anniversary tour
Ticketing Info
Aaron Lewis
Tour Dates: Nov. 4 - 24
Support Acts: None listed.
Notes: Acoustic Tour
Ticketing Info
Sicksense
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 19
Support Acts: Heal the Hurt, Primer 55, 40 Below Summer, Eyes Set to Kill
Ticketing Info
Lindsey Stirling
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Dec. 23
Support Acts: ARKAI
Notes: Snow Waltz Holiday Shows.
Ticketing Info
Triumph
Tour Dates: Nov. 17 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: April Wine
Ticketing Info
Truck Violence
Tour Dates: Sept. 10 - Dec. 12
Support Acts: Show Me the Body
Ticketing Info
The Used
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None listed.
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* Alice Cooper's annual Christmas Pudding holiday benefit will take place Dec. 12 at the Celebrity Theater in Phoenix this year. Dee Snider from Twisted Sister, Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger of Halestorm, as well as John 5 and the Creatures will all join in the fun.
Ticketing Info
* Bonnaroo organizers have revealed that the annual festival will be taking 2027 off allowing the grounds to recover from significant damage caused by weather in recent years.
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* Speaking of changes, Polyphia have postponed their upcoming touring until February 2027. Ladrones and RJ Pasin are on board to support. Dates now run Feb. 5 through March 20.
Ticketing Info
* Soundgarden will reunite in Seattle for the Seahawks' Sept. 9 home opener with Taylor Momsen and Mike McCready helping to round out a special halftime performance.
Ticketing Info
* Five Finger Death Punch will stream their Sept. 9 performance at Colorado's Red Rocks in partnership with Veeps.
Ticketing Info
* The Offspring will be playing an Oct. 24 In-N-Out Rock 2 Freedom benefit concert at The Wiltern in Loa Angeles.
Ticketing Info
* The Tim Montana and Friends American Thread Sporting Clays Shoot will return to Nashville Sept. 26-29 at Chief's on Broadway. The guest list remains private.
Ticketing Info
* Cypress Hill will bring back their Haunted Hill New York City Halloween tradition at Irving Plaza on Oct. 31. Immortal Technique and Lord Sko will join them.
Ticketing Info
* Levinia have announced two special West Coast dates Sept. 26 at Corona, California's Rockefellas Cavern and Nov. 8 at Santa Ana, California's Stages.
Ticketing Info
* The all-star collective the Toy Factory Project will play a New Year's Eve celebration at Atlanta's Fox Theatre. Paul T. Riddle, Marcus King, Oteil Burbridge, Charlie Starr and Josh Shilling will also welcome Sam Bush and Jimmy Rector for the show.
Ticketing Info
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner