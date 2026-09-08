Pantera, Down, Black Label Society and a handful of other metal acts have been confirmed to play The Great NOLA Trendkill festival in New Orleans this fall.

The festival will take place Nov. 20 and 21 at New Orleans' Lakefront Arena as a celebration of Down's first new album in nearly two decades. In addition to the three aforementioned groups, the festival will also feature performances from Crowbar, Corrosion of Conformity, Eyehategod, Power Trip, Pig Destroyer, Herkaleion and Rade.

This year not only marked the 30th anniversary of The Great Southern Trendkill back in May but it will also see Down release their first album since Over the Under came out in 2007. Titled Volume V, the record is due out Nov. 20 through Nuclear Blast.

Additionally, The Great NOLA Trendkill will be Pantera's first performances in The Big Easy in 30 years.

"To be back in New Orleans with such a package of bands and events is a dream come true. Besides Pantera and Down, we have great NOLA and national bands playing, Housecore Records and Housecore Horror specialties, horror industry personalities, talented artists and so much more. Please come down to my hometown and have a blast the entire weekend!" Phil Anselmo said in a press release for the festival.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Sept. 11) at 11AM ET and can be purchased through Live Nation.

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Pantera first teased the event on Sept. 4 with an animated clip of an arena that said, "Something heavy is coming" and the city of New Orleans written underneath it. On Sept. 6, they shared another post of the same animated arena with "The Great NOLA Trendkill" written on it.

The name of the festival is an obvious nod to Pantera's 1996 album The Great Southern Trendkill. Anselmo was born in New Orleans, has strong ties to the area and also formed Down in the city in 1991 with Pepper Keenan, Jimmy Bower, Kirk Windstein and Todd Strange.

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