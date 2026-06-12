17 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (June 5-11, 2026)
It's Friday, which means we've got another full week of rock and metal tour announcements. In fact, this week we've got 17 big tours along with several new festival and specialty show announcements.
As many fans know, while Mudvayne are taking 2026 off, singer Chad Gray has been celebrating his 30 years in the music industry with a solo run. Gray has extended his touring into the fall.
This week also has seen Whitechapel announce a big 20th anniversary tour, while we also got big tour announcements for Underoath and Wage War as well.
On the festival front, The Fest added another 200 bands to their lineup for 2026 and the Tampa Death Fest lineup was announced.
Get details on all the big tour news from the past week below.
156/Silence
Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - 22; Sept. 9 - Oct. 3
Support Acts: Aviana, Heavensgate, Fromjoy
Ticketing Info
Author & Punisher
Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 2
Support Acts: Guiltless
Ticketing Info
Big D and the Kids Table
Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5; Oct. 15 - 22; Oct. 23 - 24
Support Acts: Matamoska, Devon Kay and the Solutions, The Pietasters
Ticketing Info
Chat Pile
Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere, Traindodge, Primal Brain, Soul Glo, Prize Horse, Virga, Shallowater
Ticketing Info
Crown Magnetar / To the Grave
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 17
Support Acts: Backbiter, Tracheotomy, Squelching, I Declare War, Ameonna
Ticketing Info
Eyehategod
Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - 27
Support Acts: Whores, No Mas
Ticketing Info
Chad Gray
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 20
Support Acts: Butcher Babies, Devils Cut
Ticketing Info
Andrew McMahon
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Militarie Gun
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18
Support Acts: Softcult, Shady Nasty and Dazy
Ticketing Info
Alanis Morissette
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 11
Support Acts: None Listed.
Notes: Butterfly With a Machete limited run residency at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater
Ticketing Info
Nekrogoblikon
Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 15
Support Acts: Aborted, Signs of the Swarm, Party Cannon
Notes: 20th anniversary tour
Ticketing Info
Robert Plant With Saving Grace and Suzi Dian
Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 15
Support Acts: Rosie Flores
Ticketing Info
Shutdown
Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 1
Support Acts: Overthrow, Lucky Feeling
Ticketing Info
Underoath
Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: As Cities Burn, Emery
Ticketing Info
Volumes
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 26
Support Acts: Until I Wake, Cat's Claw
Ticketing Info
Wage War
Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Nov. 27
Support Acts: We Came as Romans, Varials, Cane Hill
Ticketing Info
Whitechapel
Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 18
Support Acts: Chelsea Grin, Acacia Strain, Netherwalker
Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour
Ticketing Info
New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week
* The Fest lineup continues to grow with the addition of 200 more bands.The latest announcement includes bands such as Lagwagon, Iron Reagan, Hey Mercedes, Pulley, Lung, Rent Strike and more joining the previously announced Bouncing Souls, Pup, The Impossibles, Texas Is the Reason and more at the Gainesville, Florida Fest 24 weekend of Oct. 23-25.
Ticketing Info
* Viogression, Nasty Savage, Leprosy, Gangrenesia and more are set to head up the 2026 Tampa Death Fest. Taking place the weekend of Sept. 4-5 at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida, the lineup will also include Syndicate, Eroguro Phantasmagore, Homicyde, Unholy Disciple, Grave Filth, Ramtha, Gouted Corpse, Coathanger Abortion, Sapraemia and more performing.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup for the 2026 Totally Tubular Festival has seen a minor change. The Motels have bowed out, while Bow Wow Wow and Men Without Hats have joined the lineup, which also includes Thomas Dolby & the Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Producers, Animation, The Escape Club, Tommy Tutone and more on the cross-country tour.
Ticketing Info
READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide
* Staind have booked a special Break the Cycle 25th anniversary show for Sept. 3 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Ct.
Ticketing Info
* Acid Bath and Ministry have announced two co-headlining shows on the horizon. They'll play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. on Sept. 15 with Twin Tribes and Windhand. A second date follows on Oct. 3 at Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago. Windhand provides support.
Ticketing Info
* Magnolia Park have announced their first-ever "Halloween Fest" concert, taking place Oct. 31 at the Orlando, Fla. House of Blues. KOH, Oxymorrons and Lost Trees will support.
Ticketing Info
See the other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.
2026 Rock + Metal Tour Guide
Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner