It's Friday, which means we've got another full week of rock and metal tour announcements. In fact, this week we've got 17 big tours along with several new festival and specialty show announcements.

As many fans know, while Mudvayne are taking 2026 off, singer Chad Gray has been celebrating his 30 years in the music industry with a solo run. Gray has extended his touring into the fall.

This week also has seen Whitechapel announce a big 20th anniversary tour, while we also got big tour announcements for Underoath and Wage War as well.

On the festival front, The Fest added another 200 bands to their lineup for 2026 and the Tampa Death Fest lineup was announced.

Get details on all the big tour news from the past week below.

156/Silence

Credit: Errick Easterday 156/Silence in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 20 - 22; Sept. 9 - Oct. 3

Support Acts: Aviana, Heavensgate, Fromjoy

Ticketing Info

Photo Credit: James Rexroad author and punisher

Tour Dates: Sept. 19 - Oct. 2

Support Acts: Guiltless

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Big D and the Kids Table

Photo: Mark Stern big d and the kids table in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5; Oct. 15 - 22; Oct. 23 - 24

Support Acts: Matamoska, Devon Kay and the Solutions, The Pietasters

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Photo by Ryan Lawson chat pile in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 12 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: Portrayal of Guilt, Nightosphere, Traindodge, Primal Brain, Soul Glo, Prize Horse, Virga, Shallowater

Ticketing Info

Crown Magnetar / To the Grave

Photo credit: Dylan Gould crown magnetar in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 17

Support Acts: Backbiter, Tracheotomy, Squelching, I Declare War, Ameonna

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Century Media eyehategod

Tour Dates: Sept. 15 - 27

Support Acts: Whores, No Mas

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Live Nation chad gray in 2026

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 20

Support Acts: Butcher Babies, Devils Cut

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Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe andrew mcmahon in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

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Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe militarie gun in 2026

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 18

Support Acts: Softcult, Shady Nasty and Dazy

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CREDIT: Shelby Duncan alanis morissette in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - 11

Support Acts: None Listed.

Notes: Butterfly With a Machete limited run residency at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater

Ticketing Info

Atom Splitter PR nekrogoblikon in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 16 - Nov. 15

Support Acts: Aborted, Signs of the Swarm, Party Cannon

Notes: 20th anniversary tour

Ticketing Info

Robert Plant With Saving Grace and Suzi Dian

YouTube: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert robert plant singing

Tour Dates: Sept. 18 - Oct. 15

Support Acts: Rosie Flores

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Shutdown

Rich Zoeller shutdown in 2026

Tour Dates: July 17 - Aug. 1

Support Acts: Overthrow, Lucky Feeling

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Live Nation underoath in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 5 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: As Cities Burn, Emery

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Good As Gold Group volumes in 2025

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - 26

Support Acts: Until I Wake, Cat's Claw

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Atom Splitter PR wage war in 2026

Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Nov. 27

Support Acts: We Came as Romans, Varials, Cane Hill

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Photo by Alex Morgan whitechapel in 2026

Tour Dates: Nov. 11 - Dec. 18

Support Acts: Chelsea Grin, Acacia Strain, Netherwalker

Notes: 20th Anniversary Tour

Ticketing Info

New Rock + Metal Festivals + Special Shows Announced This Past Week

Ethan Miller, Getty Images metal concert crowd

* The Fest lineup continues to grow with the addition of 200 more bands.The latest announcement includes bands such as Lagwagon, Iron Reagan, Hey Mercedes, Pulley, Lung, Rent Strike and more joining the previously announced Bouncing Souls, Pup, The Impossibles, Texas Is the Reason and more at the Gainesville, Florida Fest 24 weekend of Oct. 23-25.

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* Viogression, Nasty Savage, Leprosy, Gangrenesia and more are set to head up the 2026 Tampa Death Fest. Taking place the weekend of Sept. 4-5 at the Brass Mug in Tampa, Florida, the lineup will also include Syndicate, Eroguro Phantasmagore, Homicyde, Unholy Disciple, Grave Filth, Ramtha, Gouted Corpse, Coathanger Abortion, Sapraemia and more performing.

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* The lineup for the 2026 Totally Tubular Festival has seen a minor change. The Motels have bowed out, while Bow Wow Wow and Men Without Hats have joined the lineup, which also includes Thomas Dolby & the Lost Toy People, A Flock of Seagulls, The Producers, Animation, The Escape Club, Tommy Tutone and more on the cross-country tour.

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READ MORE: 2026 Rock + Metal Festival + Cruise Guide

* Staind have booked a special Break the Cycle 25th anniversary show for Sept. 3 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Ct.

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* Acid Bath and Ministry have announced two co-headlining shows on the horizon. They'll play the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colo. on Sept. 15 with Twin Tribes and Windhand. A second date follows on Oct. 3 at Salt Shed Outdoors in Chicago. Windhand provides support.

Ticketing Info

* Magnolia Park have announced their first-ever "Halloween Fest" concert, taking place Oct. 31 at the Orlando, Fla. House of Blues. KOH, Oxymorrons and Lost Trees will support.

Ticketing Info

See the other big rock and metal bands touring in 2026 below.