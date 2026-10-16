Iron Maiden have just announced a 2027 North American tour with Bullet for My Valentine and The Raven Age. These will also be the final dates on the band's multi-year Run For Your Lives 50th anniversary tour.

The month-long run kicks off on April 14 and includes stops in the United States and Canada, alongside festival appearances (Sonic Temple, Boardwalk Rock) before wrapping up on May 16.

See all of the dates further down the page.

Bassist and founder Steve Harris says,

As many of our fans know, Maiden were planning on taking a break from live performances in 2027, but we’ve been enjoying this last leg in the USA and Canada so much that we all had a chat and decided we should take the show to parts we missed, particularly the North West and South East. It just seems fair to our many fans there who have given us tremendous support for so many years. We can’t get everywhere but we can try! Also, we have always enjoyed playing the many great festivals that are in Europe and wanted to experience a couple more in the USA which we will do at the end of the tour in Columbus and Maryland. At festivals you are not just playing to your own fans so it’s always a challenge and we all love a challenge!

Manager Rod Smallwood comments,

The first leg was terrific, huge sell-out crowds of all ages spanning multi-generations, some of the biggest shows we have ever played in North America with rave fan and media reactions, and just a great all round vibe and camaraderie from our fans, including in our Eddie’s Dive Bars everywhere. And I know as I go to every one of them! In fact it was so good we just have to come back and play some places we missed and bring Eddie’s Dive Bars with us! It is amazing that even after all these years we played to many more people per show than ever before and headlined our first stadium shows in the USA. We have been selling out arenas in all parts of North America since 1983 - bar a short period in the 90s – and the band’s following here continues to grow despite an almost total lack of mainstream radio support and never even having a track reach the Billboard Hot 100! For that we have to thank our amazing fans, and it proves that word of mouth still means a lot. We look forward to seeing you all again next Spring.

How to Get Tickets for Iron Maiden's 2027 Tour

The general onsale begins on Oct. 23 at 10AM local time with various presales taking place prior. Trooper VIP packages will also be available with further details found at Iron Maiden's website.

READ MORE: Nicko McBrain Names the 3 Best Iron Maiden Songs Steve Harris Has Ever Written

Iron Maiden 2027 Run For Your Lives Tour Dates

April 14 Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

April 16 Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

April 18 Portland, OR – Moda Center

April 20 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

April 22 Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

April 24 San Bernardino, CA – Glen Helen Amphitheater

April 26 Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

April 28 Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

May 01 Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

May 02 West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 05 Atlanta, GA – Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 07 Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 09 Hartford, CT – The Meadows Music Theatre

May 11 Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 14 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple *

May 16 Ocean City, MD – Boardwalk Rock *

*Festival

Iron Maiden iron maiden 2027 tour flyer

Below, see how many songs every member of Iron Maiden, past and present, has written.