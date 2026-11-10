Legendary Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain has just released his autobiography Hello Boys and Girls! and we had a chat with him about his illustrious career, from his early friendship with Lemmy Kilmister, a UFO sighting, joining (and almost quitting!) Maiden and so much more.

Prior to linking up with Iron Maiden thanks to already having made connections with manager Rod Smallwood years earlier, McBrain was a session musician with a remarkable knack for getting fired. He was still achieving his dream of a career in music after a twinkle-in-the-eye inspiration by "Dark Sunglass Guy" (Dave Brubeck Quartet's Joe Morello) on TV as a child, bumping around from the likes of The Streetwalkers, Pat Travers, Gordon Giltrap, the particularly hard-partying Trust and others, but staying fixed in one spot was quite elusive.

It's this very early look inside McBrain's life and career that's among the most rewarding parts of Hello Boys and Girls!, which is told in the drummer's purest voice, complete with his effervescent personality and impeccable comedic timing.

Of course, finally pulling the curtain back on his four decades-plus drumming in Iron Maiden is intensely rewarding for diehard and casual fans. At times, he's raw and brutally honest about low moments for the band and himself, but never harsh or malicious in any manner. But even during these spots, he proves too affable to be a downer.

And what book by a drummer could ever be complete without shouting out some classic influences and friends as well as boundary-pushers of the 21st century, such as late Slipknot legend Joey Jordison. Nicko has even come around to appreciate double bass drumming!

We tackle a lot of that directly below with the man himself.

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Nicko McBrain's Early Friendship With Lemmy Kilmister

Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music, Hulton Archive/Getty Images, Michael Montfort, Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images ozzy and lemmy

One of my favorite anecdotes early in the book is that you kept running into Lemmy. And every time he ran into you, he would ask you, "Who's fired you now?"

I met Lemmy back in the Hawkwind days and he was a larger than life character then. We'd keep running into each other across the [pre-Iron Maiden] years. He'd always say to me, "Oh, who's fired you now? Who are you playing with now, Nick?" He was like a mentor to me. He gave me advice, going, "Keep your mouth shut, mate. You're fucking asking for it, just shut up."

I didn't find Lemmy to be condescending in any way. He always had a good point. His mind worked in such a way and his opinions were valid — he was quite right.

I used to get myself fired from bands because I'd say, "Well, what happened to the money?" and they'd get rid of me. I'd end up talking myself out of a lot of gigs. My professional career started in 1973 when I was 21 and my first firing was from Streetwalkers in 1976.

But Lemmy, I loved him to death. He was a sweet, sweet guy. In later years after I joined Maiden, Motorhead and Maiden did a bunch of shows over the next 40 years. That was great fun.

Nicko's UFO Encounter

Photo by Leo_Visions on Unsplash a mountain with a light in the sky

One other early part of the book is when you were with one of your childhood bands and saw four mysterious lights outside. I think anyone reading what you described in the book, the understanding would be that you saw a UFO.

I saw four them. We were 14 or 15 years old, rehearsing in a youth club called The Breaks in Hatfield, just north of London by about 30 miles, out near Hertfordshire.

Nick Robinson (the bass player) and I went outside for a cigarette. It was beautiful — pristine black. There was no light pollution anywhere. I looked up and saw this diamond formation moving across the sky — white-yellow-ish. And the two [lights] outside the diamond shot either way and the two that were left went up.

We went back into the band and told them, "We think we just saw fucking UFOs, mate."

I can't explain what they were.

Do you think aliens are walking among us? Are they in the water?

There's certainly unexplained phenomena, without a doubt. My theory is they're inter-dimensional — it's the Fermi paradox. It's been 13-and-a-half billion years and we're the only intelligence in there?

That doesn't mean to say that there's not an alternative — a parallel universe —and they found a way of coming in.

I don't think that there's intelligence in our universe. I do think it's inter-dimensional. When you see something like these four lights I saw, there's possibly something that's jumped in.

There's weird stuff that moves about within the quantum realm that they can't explain. There's a lot of weird shit going on. But I'm not sure about them walking amongst us, like the alien or the reptilian stuff.

I'll be honest with you, I've met a few people that I'm convinced are aliens. Because they're so fucking weird.

Joining Iron Maiden, Replacing Clive Burr + Being Replaced

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After bouncing around between a few bands, you found a band that you managed to not get fired from and that band is Iron Maiden.

I've had my moments when I thought I might leave the band for various reasons, but I've never been happier. It took me 10 years of my professional career to find Iron Maiden. Like-minded musicians doing it for the right reasons — to make the best music you could to play live.

You've since retired from touring and Simon has taken your place. Fans are adjusting to a new style, but for the fans who were around back in the '80s, they had to adjust to a new style when you joined the band as well. How did your playing differ from Clive Burr's and how did you treat his drum parts?

I came out of a session background, so I was, I was used to playing different styles of music.

My true love funk, blues and soul music. That's my go-to kind of playing wise — I love Level 42. When I ended up with Streetwalkers, it was a cross between blues, progression and funk. Pat Travers was a true rocker, a real blues player. Keith Moon and John Bonham were my main go-to guys. Ringo Starr and Charlie Watts were two others.

But the difference between me and Clive... I brought a different kind of flair to the playing. I had a bigger drum set. A man after my own heart — he loved his cymbals. I think I brought more of a kind of a funk/jazz groove style that fit really well with Steve.

I was a bit more erratic. Clive was more solid and more of a floor player — very similar to what Simon's playing. Simon's got a lot more Clive than he has me.

When Clive went, the fans were going, "Oh, who's this new guy?" And of course, we did "Where Eagles Dare" and they'd gone, "Fuck me, what's that drum fill?"

I was lucky enough to have that song as a vehicle to introduce me. And Steve insisted that we open the set with that. I was like, "You having a laugh?"

Almost Quitting Iron Maiden — Because of a Suit!

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Nicko pictured above in a suit long after the disagreement recollected below.

One time you wore a three-piece suit to an event. David Coverdale apparently thought it was very nice. Rod was not a fan of it though and there was a meeting about what you could wear in public as a member of Iron Maiden.

You seriously thought about quitting the band. Was the suit the final straw over something else brewing or are you that much a man of principle?

This happened in like 1985 or '86 at an EMI [record label] convention in New York. It was, it was early days [of me in the band]/

I got back to the hotel and Rod pulled me aside and said, "Oh, Nicky, you can't wear that... What are you doing with this fucking suit?" He had a right go at me about it and he said, "You need to go and see Steve." Steve went, "Look, we're, we're out as a band. We're not a suit and tie band, Nick. We're leather and jeans and you turn up in a three-piece fucking suit."

And I went, "Well, fuck you lot. I'm off. This is a dictatorship all of a sudden, telling me what I can or can or can't wear." I said, "Fuck it."

They had a point. I get it. But I didn't get it then. I went and packed a suitcase. I was just sitting in the lobby [and someone talked me out of quitting the band].

Then I had to go back to the reception desk and see if I could get my room back — I'd already checked out!

Nicko's One Iron Maiden Writing Credit + Playing Bass

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Let's fast-forward to the 2000s, and your one writing credit with "The New Frontier" off Dance of Death. In the book, you describe writing the melody on bass. Tell us more about Nicko McBrain, the bass player.

I've always played like Steve Harris — with two fingers. I don't have the speed in my fingers now, but I loved playing bass. When I wrote "The New Frontier," I'd sing or whistle the melody the root groove. That's how Steve writes songs — he'll show us the whole bass part and he whistles the melody. When he does have lyrics, he'll, he'll try and sing them, but he's very quiet — Steve, go back to whistling, mate.

I picked Steve's acoustic bass up and showed him and he went, "Oh, you play just like me." And that was the biggest compliment he's ever paid me about playing the bass.

Adrian [Smith] helped me with the arrangement of the song. Bruce [Dickinson] rewrote some of the lyrics. It didn't end up being just my song, which is okay. Bruce wanted to change the lyrics, and I said, "Do what you want, but don't go too far away from the essence of what I'm trying to say in the song." And he didn't.

Once I did it, I thought, "Right, I've proved I can do it. I'm done." I'm a lazy bastard. Just give me more drums and I'll write the drum parts. That's fine — I'll just have a whack.

Iron Maiden, "New Frontier"

Drummer Friends Made Along the Way

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We know a lot about your influences, but something else in the book is all your run-ins and just shouting out other drummers, including Slipknot's Joey Jordison, Carmine and Vinny Appice, Dream Theater's Mike Portnoy, Shadows Fall's Jason Bittner, Nightwish's Kai Hahto... I imagine you watch a lot of drummers on YouTube.

Drumeo and Brandon Toews are just great. I loved Chad Smith [of the Red Hot Chili Peppers] — that was brilliant. He's such loon. A typical drummer — crazy as a barrel of monkeys. I love all those different guys.

I love watching Thomas Lang and Dirk Verbeuren from Megadeth. He's stunning. The double bass drum patterns that he plays... he's just fucking wicked.

That's big compliment because you're not a double bass guy!

No, I'm not. Many years ago, I kind of got down on people for that — I thought it was un-drummer-ish for two bass drums. My philosophy behind it at the time was, "It's hard enough using one. Why compound it with two?" But the thing is, it's the opposite — it actually makes things easier, like a 16th note grouping with two pedals instead of trying to do it with one.

Joey [Jordison] was just frighteningly fast and such a wonderful player. It's a shame we lost him when he was so young.

Jojo Mayer is another wild cat. He's such a great player. These new guys, you hear about the blast beats, like Derek Roddy [Imperishable, ex-Hate Eternal, ex-Nile] for instance — he just filled in for Anthrax at one of the Maiden shows recently [in Mexico on Oct. 2]. He lives down near me and we get together occasionally.

These guys, they just blow me away. You think, "It can't get any better. It can't get any higher," and then you see these guys coming out with these amazing time changes and techniques.

From One Heavy Metal Retiree to Another

Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Annamaria DiSanto, WireImage / Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images, Annamaria DiSanto, WireImage / Getty Images

Ian Hill, whom you mentioned hanging out with in your book, has retired from Judas Priest because of arthritis in his shoulders, his hand and both of his knees.

As a recently retired musician in a very influential heavy metal band, do you have a message for Ian?

Enjoy your time with your family and don't forget to get the bass out, And don't strap it around your neck — just put it on your knee. We need you to keep playing!

Dean Castronovo, from Journey, I'd like to wish him well too. He's in my prayers.

Hello Boys and Girls! is out now on HarperCollins.

Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden has a writing credit on, now that you know what Nicko's only one is!