Nicko McBrain’s Terms for Playing on a New Iron Maiden Album (IF There Is One)

Drummer Nicko McBrain retired from playing live with Iron Maiden in late 2024, but he's not opposed to contributing to a theoretical new album under the right circumstances, as revealed in a recent chat with Metal Hammer.

The 74-year-old admits there's limitations to how busy he can get behind the drum kit after powering his way through one final world tour with the metal legends, just months after suffering a stroke in early 2023.

“If Iron Maiden went into the studio, I’d be delighted to get back on with them. But it’d have to be something more simple really," McBrain informs Metal Hammer. He cites Somewhere In Time cuts "Stranger In a Strange Land" and "Wasted Years" as examples of the more laid back drumming he'd be looking to record on a possible successor to 2021's Senjutsu — "That kind of song. I’d love to do something like that."

McBrain also reveals that, at the time of his stroke, he was actually scheduled to undergo cataract surgery later that same day. "The miracle was that I had the stroke in the morning, rather than while I was under the twilight anesthetic," he says.

Will Iron Maiden Record a New Album?

As Iron Maiden wrap up the existing dates on their Run For Your Lives 50th anniversary world tour (with drummer Simon Dawson), the band's plans for the future are not known to the public. The band might not even know either, as evidenced by a Kerrang! interview with Bruce Dickinson and Steve Harris back in June.

Dickinson expressed that he's a "creative bunny" and would prefer to start working on a new record, while asserting that Harris would rather keep touring.

Harris left the door open to a new record though, but gave no indication of a timetable.

“I think Bruce would love to do a new album and I don’t have a problem doing one," Harris said, "I just think if we do one, it’s got to be at the right time. But everybody’s got to want to do it, so we’ll have to see about that. I don’t want to say too much about it, but I’m not saying we’re not going to do one, I’m just not saying we are eager to rush into it."

About Nicko McBrain's New Book

On Oct. 22, Nicko McBrain will release his autobiography Hello Boys and Girls!

“I'm very excited and honoured to be working with the wonderful Harper Non-Fiction Team on my very own book full of lots of fun stories, anecdotes and of course my incredible experiences with some of the greatest musicians and performers from the '70s, '80s and beyond! I am blessed to be able to finally share my path to where I am today, in my own words, with the world," the drummer enthused in a press release.

Pre-order your copy through Harper Collins' webstore.

Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden (past and present) has written: