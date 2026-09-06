Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives 50th anniversary tour finally touched down in the U.S. last night (Sept. 5) at the Sports Illustrated Stadium (yes — a stadium) in Harrison, New Jersey.

Despite not yet being 40, I've been a fan of the band's professional recording era (which starts in 1980) for half of their career now, awakening to the Beast back in 2003, a few months before the release of Dance of Death. On that tour, the band played just two U.S. cities in venues holding 3,500 to 5,000 people or so. On Labor Day weekend in neighboring New Jersey in 2026, the metal legends have back-to-back dates booked in a soccer stadium that can host in the range of 25,000 fans.

Through alternating album and era-specific tours, Iron Maiden, under the ever-guiding hand of manager Rod Smallwood, built the road to this moment by putting on consistent shows defiant of age while re-engaging with certain periods of the catalog that made it feel like younger generations never really missed much by being born too late.

Now, celebrating half a century of their brand of heavy metal, Iron Maiden leaned into their most classic period of records (from 1980's self-titled debut to 1992's Fear of the Dark. It's sort of the just the hits (and some deep cuts) tour fans have yearned for but the band has been reluctant to offer, favoring something a bit more uniquely specific.

And this is the perfect time to finally unleash it.

Ryan Chang bruce dickinson and janick gers

With a ballpark 15 to 20 Iron Maiden shows under my belt since 2005 (I've lost count), I truly feel I've been able to experience the best years of this band onstage, with the Run For Your Lives tour being another high point.

This tour also brought a couple significant changes to Maiden's show, so let's get nerdy together and dive in!

New Drummer Simon Dawson

We all know watching fan-filmed YouTube footage is indeed not the most ideal way to judge a band, much less one of the most significant lineup changes in Iron Maiden's history.

Nicko McBrain will forever be celebrated for his decades-long tenure behind the kit and his unbelievable rebound after a stroke to start and complete one last run with Eddie and the boys on The Future Past trek.

Simon Dawson's unenviable task of succeeding our beloved Nicko is emotional for everyone and also requires an adjustment from fans who have been used to the pop and swing of McBrain's style.

Jeremychanphotography, Getty Images simon dawson

Bruce Dickinson once said Dawson's playing was more reminiscent of Clive Burr, who drummed on Maiden's first three LPs and it's a fair assessment. Dawson's heavy-handed downbeats return the band to a more physical attack driven by power.

Just like Nicko added his own flair to Burr's songs, Dawson does the same and expecting any drummer to forsake their own style is simply unreasonable — Rush aren't asking Anika Nilles to recreate Neil Peart's parts note for note, to draw a loose parallel to temper any opposing thoughts.

I, of course, had some apprehension that the songs wouldn't sound exactly as I knew them, but at no point did any of the tension-laden drum fills or any of Dawson's other tricks feel like a distraction or disservice to the material.

If you've been having any anxiety over the lineup change, don't.

Video Wall Replaces Physical Backdrops

For as long as Iron Maiden have been holdouts, perhaps a bit too stubbornly, it was inevitable that the dozen-plus physical backdrops adorning their stages for so long would fall prey to the ever-popular video effects wall.

Listen, I too appreciated that Maiden had just trudged on under the guise of "well, this is what we've always done," but it is ridiculously refreshing to see such a significant change to the stage setup that goes beyond fussing with some custom lighting rigs.

The Legacy of the Beast tour really took that tried-and-true stage concept to its maximalist conclusion and revisiting that format again could have only yielded a lesser experience on another era-specific world tour. The alternative was to spend more on flashy effects, such as pyro and all those things, but Iron Maiden have never sought to have a KISS-level production.

Ryan Chang iron maiden stage

Ryan Chang iron maiden

A tour commemorating 50 years as a band required giving fans something they'd never seen before and Maiden managed to do so without compromising their biggest objective, which is to keep eyes on the band, not everything else around them (save for Eddie's small handful of appearances).

With endless visual depth to work with to further illuminate the stories told in Iron Maiden's songs, the video wall was selectively engaging. Oftentimes, it remains static with subtle flickering lights on a post or other minor details. However, the video wall was used with perfect dramatic effect during the epic "Rime of the Ancient Mariner," constantly changing to drive the complete story. In part of "Killers," we're taken through a subway alley where the axe-wielding Eddie lurks.

READ MORE: Review - 'Iron Maiden: Burning Ambition' Documentary Puts Fans First

One of the coolest moments is when Dickinson escapes his cell during "Hallowed Be Thy Name," appears physically along the bottom of an upward ascending path that ends with a noose. He discreetly exists the stage and his digital avatar then runs up the past, chased by death's spirit, until he meeds his demise as the hanged man in the song.

There's no montages of fast cars and city lights, occupying space just for the sake of having something to look at. And the added physicality of some extra motion behind men still impressively high on energy, but in their late 60s and early 70s, genuinely provided a new energy to the performance.

The Setlist — Hits and Epics

Bruce Dickinson just turned 68 in August and this has to be one of the most vocally demanding sets Iron Maiden have ever put together, even with elongated breaks during the aforementioned "Rime of the Ancient Mariner" and the I-still-can't-believe-they-brought-it-back "Seventh Son of a Seventh Son."

Sure, singing "The Red and The Black" or "The Talisman" on past tours was a tall order, but the high-speed barrage of "Murders in the Rue Morgue," "Wrathchild," "Killers," "Phantom of the Opera" and "The Number of the Beast" sounds quite exhausting with another dozen songs still to follow.

Ryan Chang janick gers

Ryan Chang trooper eddie

Adding "Infinite Dreams" after that salvo (a song that had been absent from sets for over 30 years), feels like the band is playing with madness. It's a song where there's almost no room for Dickinson to even take a breath for a couple minutes, which certainly rubber stamps the notion of Maiden's 50 years of dominance.

"Aces High," again slotted in the encore kickoff spot, is another flex that this band does not age. The encore is also a welcome home for "Fear of the Dark," which had been a fixture of the main set for so long and comfortably helps bring the show to a thrilling climax as the penultimate song before the life-affirming "Wasted Years" ends things on a cheery note.

Ryan Chang iron maiden

The Openers — Half of the Big 4 in New Jersey

Thrash legends Megadeth are currently on a farewell tour with no determined end date, supporting their final release, the eponymous Megadeth, which was released in January earlier this year.

On a very select number of dates, Anthrax make it a three-band bill, which means half of thrash's Big 4 hit the stage before Iron Maiden.

Kicking off the show and fresh off the grand re-opening of Saint Vitus at a new Brooklyn location, Anthrax turned the stadium into a madhouse with a seven-song set that included the new single "It's for the Kids" off their upcoming Cursum Perficio album.

Megadeth, meanwhile, have been switching up their setlists so far as special guests on the Run For Your Lives tour. Fans at the Sept. 5 show saw "She-Wolf" and "The Conjuring" added back to the set, among some big hit staples as well as one track off their swansong album, "Tipping Point."

Jeremychanphotography, Getty Images dave mustaine

Iron Maiden Run For Your Lives 2026 Tour Dates

See all of Iron Maiden's world tour dates through the rest of 2026 directly below and for tickets and more information, visit the band's website.

Sept. 6 - Harrison, NJ @ Sports Illustrated Stadium *^

Sept. 9 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden *

Sept. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live *

Sept. 12 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion *

Sept. 15 - Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium *

Sept. 17 - Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

Sept. 19 - Shakopee, MN @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater *

Sept. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Sept. 25 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 27 - Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium *^

Sept. 29 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *^

*Megadeth ^Anthrax

Oct. 2 - Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros

Oct. 5 – San Salvador, El Salvador @ Estadio Jorge “Mágico” González

Oct. 8 – San Jose, Costa Rica @ Estadio

Oct. 11 – Bogota, Columbia @ Vive Claro

Oct. 14 – Quito, Ecuador @ Estadio Atahualpa

Oct. 17 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio Nacional

Oct. 20 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hurácan

Oct. 21 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Hurácan

Oct. 25 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct. 27 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque

Oct. 28 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Arena da Baixada

Oct. 31 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Nov. 1 - Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional

Nov. 07 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Nov. 08 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Spark Arena

Nov. 11 - Adelaide, Australia @ Entertainment Centre

Nov. 13 - Melbourne, Australia @ AAMI Park

Nov. 15 - Sydney, Australia @ Allanz Stadium

Nov. 18 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

Nov. 19 - Brisbane, Australia @ Entertaiment Centre

Nov. 24 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

Nov. 25 - Yokohama, Japan @ K-Arena

Below, see how many songs each member of Iron Maiden has written: