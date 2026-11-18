We all have at least one rock or metal band that we fell in love with, only to later never listen to them again after moving on to other music.

Jack Black has a growing list of bands like this, but he's also found a way to fall back in love with them well after he stopped reaching for their albums.

Jack Black Completely Stopped Listening to Music

Black recently appeared on the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast, where he was asked about what he does when he needs to "chill out" and relax. The actor/musician, who has also appeared at multiple events honoring rock acts, including last weekend's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, revealed that he had recently gone through a period where he stopped listening to music altogether.

"I was only listening to podcasts and audiobooks, and I was like, 'I've got to get music back in my life, stat.'"

That's when Black started doing what he calls "chrono marathons."

Jack Black's Tip for Learning to Love a Band Again

Jack Black recommends his chrono marathons method for falling back in love with a band. He chooses a band that he used to love and then starts listening to their first album all the way through.

Black moves on to the next album in chronological order when that one is finished. The journey continues until he reaches the final song on the band's most recent album.

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"It's a great way to get in the nooks and crannies and there's probably some bonus tracks that you never listen to. Listen to all of it, even the shitty songs... It's just an interesting way to listen to music. I had never done it before."

To date, Black has completed chrono marathons for

"All of these great musicians and people that you're like, 'I bet you there's some songs that I've never even heard that they wrote and I've heard all of them now."

Jack Black Uses a 'Star' System While Listening

As he listens, Black will add stars to the names of tracks that he deems "extra specials." It adds a visual element to help him chart each band's trajectory.

"And the most fun part is going, 'Oh, this album is when they fucking his their stride.' And you go, 'They got this window here.' There's usually like a four- or five-year window where their best shit went down. 'Why then?'

At that point, Black says he most often starts to realize that he just liked the period of the band when they were in that window, instead of the band as a whole. But now he is learning to appreciate all of their work for the first time.

Jack Black Guests on Good Hang With Amy Poehler

Outside of his chrono marathons, Black said he also likes to get his steps in and watch old movies when he needs to relax.

"It's a new thing. I've entered my cinephile phase of my life."

Now that you know Jack Black hobbies, it's time to look at some more unusual hobbies (we're looking at you, James Hetfield) of some of rock and metal's biggest stars.