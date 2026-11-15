Jack Black Names the ‘Greatest Heavy Metal Vocalist of All Time’

Actor/musician Jack Black is a huge fan of Ronnie James Dio, and he once again attended the annual Bowl for Ronnie celebrity tournament last Thursday (Nov. 12) at the Pinz Bowling Center in Studio City, Calif. During the event, Black spoke with ex-Anthrax singer Neil Turbin (for Canadian outlet The Metal Voice) about why Dio remains the “greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time.”

What Did Jack Black Say About Ronnie James Dio?

The interview was uploaded to YouTube on Nov. 12, too, and Turbin began by asking Black about his “thoughts on Ronnie in 2026.”

“I bowl for Ronnie. Ronnie's still the reigning champion, greatest heavy metal vocalist of all time,” Black began.

Shortly thereafter, Turbin concluded their chat by asking: “What would be the inspiring thought of the day about Ronnie James Dio since we’re here to celebrate Ronnie life and his memory?”

Black replied: “Beautiful voice, beautiful spirit, beautiful man. He’s about 5’0” but what an incredible soul he packed into that frame. Legend! [I] miss him.”

He added:

We [Tenacious D] got to collab with him. We wrote a song about him [“Dio”] and we were kinda making fun – saying he was too old to rock. It's comedy, and he got the joke. He had a great sense of humor. But it was also a love letter to Ronnie because he was such a big influence on me. I just love hearing his voice, and we got to collab. We [also] did a little performance in his music video for “Push” [from 2002’s 'Killing the Dragon'], and then he came on and played himself in the 'Tenacious D: The Pick Of Destiny' movie, which is just fucking legendary. Really, [it’s] the best part of the movie, and he blessed us with his talents and his aura.

You can see their entire interview below:

Jack Black Praises Dio at 2026 Bowl for Ronnie Tournament (Nov. 12, 2026)

READ MORE: The One Iron Maiden Song Played at the 2026 Rock Hall Ceremony (And Who Played It)

Jack Black’s Prior Comments About Dio

Clearly, Black and Dio had great respect for each other and enjoyed working together. Black’s praised Dio many times over the years, too.

For instance, and as Loudwire wrote at the time, Black said that Dio’s Holy Diver has the most metal album cover ever during his 2018 appearance on YouTube channel Good Mythical MORE. For the record, other contenders included Amon Amarth’s Surtur Rising, Iron Maiden's The Number of the Beast, Manowar's The Triumph of Steel and Wretched's Cannibal.

“What's more Satanic than a Satan demon throwing a priest into the water [while] chained?” Black said of Holy Diver [via Loudwire].

Years earlier, Tenacious D dedicated their 2015 Grammy Award win (for Best Metal Performance) to Dio. You see, they won for covering Dio’s “The Last in Line” on tribute album Ronnie James Dio – This Is Your Life.

“This Grammy is all about Ronnie James Dio. We are so proud to have known Ronnie and this is just another testament to his greatness,” Black commented [via Loudwire].

Likewise, Ronnie’s widow – Wendy Dio – remarked: “We are so excited to see one of Ronnie’s songs be awarded with a Grammy. As soon as Tenacious D were announced as winners, Jack Black called me in excitement to tell me that we won the award. My only regret is to not have Ronnie here in body to see this happen” [via Loudwire].

Do you agree with Black’s opinion that Dio is the greatest heavy metal singer ever? If not, who is? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see photos from the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony (including Jack Black)!