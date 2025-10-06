In the new documentary Ozzy: No Escape From Now, Sharon Osbourne recalled that Ozzy tried stabbing Ronnie James Dio with a fork when the singers first met.

The film will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ tomorrow (Oct. 7). Rolling Stone covered a few revelations from the doc ahead of its release, one of which was how The Prince of Darkness felt about Dio toward the end of his life.

Apparently, Ozzy spent a lot of time watching interviews with Dio on YouTube in recent years and Sharon was perplexed by it.

“It was like, ‘Why are you watching Ronnie?'” Sharon said. “He goes, ‘I feel sorry for him. I feel terrible.’ He never really listened to any of those [Black Sabbath] records at all. He never knew Ronnie.

"The first time he met him was when he tried to stab him at the Rainbow [Bar and Grill]… with a fork. He never really knew the guy and never knew his music. So he feels really bad. So he watches Ronnie James Dio interviews and I’m like, ‘What the fuck are you doing?'”

Dio joined Black Sabbath in 1979, the same year Ozzy was fired from the group. Another thing that was revealed in the documentary was that Ozzy never quite got over his firing from Sabbath, even though he reunited with his bandmates several times in the following decades and one last time in July of this year.

“He’ll never get over that,” Kelly Osbourne admitted. “Ever. Ever ever ever. It hurt him more than anything anyone can put into words. It destroyed him. Those were his brothers. Those were his extended family and all he knew.”

What Has Ozzy Said About Ronnie James Dio in the Past?

Ozzy spoke about why he never listened to Dio-era Sabbath albums a few years ago during a SiriusXM interview. He praised the singer but admitted it was painful to hear his bandmates with another voice.

"Ronnie did a good job," Ozzy said [via Ultimate Classic Rock]. "At the time I was fucking sad because ... they were the only thing that ever really happened to me... It's like my ex-wife ... [when] you leave a band like that, it's just like getting divorced. You don't go, 'How's your new bloke? Is he better than me?'"

Dio died from stomach cancer in May of 2010. Ozzy expressed his condolences for the singer, writing in a statement "I was very saddened to hear of the passing of Ronnie James Dio. Metal has truly lost one of its greatest voices. My heart goes out to his family and to his many fans" [via CT Insider].

