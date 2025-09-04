What It Says on the Headstone of 13 Legendary Rock + Metal Musicians

Here is what it says on the headstone and memorials for 13 legendary rock and metal musicians.

Coming up with most of these inscriptions was likely no easy task. How do you properly honor a life well lived by someone who was adored by thousands while using just a few words?

For some, it meant looking back at the music they had left behind.

The inscription on Ronnie James Dio's burial site reflects his time in Rainbow. The grave marker for late Slayer guitarist Jeff Hanneman also taps into a well-known song from his career in music.

Other families have chosen to instead use their loved ones' own words from interviews through the years to memorialize their outlook on life. Those visiting the grave marker for Pantera's Vinnie Paul are greeted with the drummer's thoughts on what it means to have a "good time" and a hearty "hellyeah!"

Here is a look at what it says on the grave markers and memorials for 13 big-name rock and metal musicians who left us too early.

