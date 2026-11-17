With a new Rock Hall class just being inducted, that left us wondering who, among the rock and metal bands and acts that have not been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame yet, have the best resume to eventually go in?

The Rock Hall states that the criteria for eventually being inducted depends on "musical excellence, impact and influence." Though things such as influence and musical excellence often lay in perception and are not always easily quantifiable, one thing we can look at is the impact that the bands have had. There have been charts for just about every form of music quantifying their radio airplay and sales. So that helps nail it down a little bit of who deserves to be in the conversation.

One thing that’s clear with the rock and metal acts who still haven’t been inducted is that it’s mostly bands who rose to prominence in the ‘90s or later. There’s still a handful of big ‘70s and ‘80s snubs out there (Steve Winwood and Sting as solo artists, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Motley Crue), but some key omissions (Iron Maiden, Deep Purple) have been amended over the last decade.

READ MORE: See Photos From the 2026 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Pearl Jam, Nirvana and Soundgarden are all in, but what do we think of Alice in Chains or their grunge era peers Smashing Pumpkins and Stone Temple Pilots? And where do the newer 2000s eras bands such as Linkin Park and Nickelback fall in the conversation?

Let's take a closer look at what each band has accomplished on the charts that would ultimately help their case in arguing for a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Which Rock Hall-Eligible Rock + Metal Bands Have the Best Chart Resume? There are a lot of bands that could be considered for the Rock Hall, but which rock and metal bands can back it up with chart numbers? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire

Below see 45 Rock + Metal Acts Who Deserve to Be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.