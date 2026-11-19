TouchTunes has gathered their data from their jukeboxes over the past year and revealed the Top 5 current and catalog rock songs of the year.

The findings were based on plays from TouchTunes jukeboxes for the months of October 2025 through September 2026, so if you're expecting to find something released later in this year, it may not appear until the 2027 list.

What Are the Top 5 Most Played Rock Songs of 2026 on TouchTunes Jukeboxes?

The fifth most played song of the year comes from rap-to-rock crossover mgk, who still remains popular with listeners.

"Cliche" was released as a single in May 2025 and leans more into mgk's pop-punk side as he speaks about his insecurities in a relationship. It's featured on his Lost Americana album.

No. 5 — mgk, "Cliche"

At No. 4 is "Zombie" by Yungblud, who also had a big 2025. "Zombie" received a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Song and is featured on Yungblud's Idols album.

No. 4 — Yungblud, "Zombie"

Alt-rock's rising star sombr takes No. 3 with "12 to 12." The track was released as a single in June 2025 and its popularity spilled over into this year. With a new wave-meets-funk vibe, the track became one of the breakouts from sombr's debut album, I Barely Know Her.

No. 3 — sombr, "12 to 12"

Sleep Token April 2025 second single from Even in Arcadia and remains virally sensational —so much so that only one current rock song was played more on TouchTunes over the course of a year. The song received a 2026 Best Rock Song Grammy nomination.

No. 2 — Sleep Token, "Caramel"

And the most played rock song of the year on TouchTunes belongs to Dexter and the Moonrocks with their smash hit "Freakin' Out."

Issued in in March 2026 as a single, it quickly became as popular on jukeboxes as it did at radio, where alternative rock radio made it one of the year's most played tracks. It's featured on their latest album Friends That I Don't Like.

No. 1 — Dexter and Moonrocks, "Freakin' Out"

READ MORE: TouchTunes Reveals Top 21st Century Rock Songs Most Played List

What Are the Top 5 Most Played Catalog Rock Songs on TouchTunes Jukeboxes?

Sometimes you just need a classic! And there are certainly plenty of classics to choose from on TouchTunes jukeboxes and these five were played the most.

Coming in at No. 5 is a radio song that takes us back 20 years to when Nickelback's "Rockstar" became the fifth big single from All the Right Reasons, which maintained the group's long-running dominance of the airwaves.

No. 5 — Nickelback, "Rockstar"

An irresistible jukebox song, especially if you're looking for everyone around you to sing along, Journey's 1981 classic "Don't Stop Believin'" takes the No. 4 spot.

No. 4 — Journey, "Don't Stop Believin'"

The third most played catalog rock song of the year takes us back to 1988 when Guns N' Roses were hitting their stride with "Sweet Child O' Mine" off their 1987 album, Appetite for Destruction.

No. 3 — Guns N' Roses, "Sweet Child O' Mine"

At No. 2 is the oldest song yet. We go back in time to 1967 for the Van Morrison classic, "Brown Eyed Girl," from his album Blowin' Your Mind.

No. 2 — Van Morrison, "Brown Eyed Girl"

And the No. 1 most played catalog rock song of 2026 on TouchTunes jukeboxes belongs to Lynyrd Skynyrd. The song dates back to 1973, where it first appeared on their Pronounced Leh-nerd Skin-nerd album

No. 1 — Lynyrd Skynyrd, "Simple Man"

What Else Did We Learn From TouchTunes 2026 Year-End Findings?

The big thing for rock fans is that rock remains the predominant genre on jukeboxes. Of the plays tallied by TouchTunes, rock accounts for 38 percent of them. It falls all the way down to country at 23 percent for the next most played genre.

One other notable thing comes when tracking the Top 20 most played bands of the year on TouchTunes jukeboxes. All but one of the songs in the Top 20 (Brooks and Dunn at No. 11) are rock bands, with Lynyrd Skynyrd, AC/DC, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Nickelback, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band, Led Zeppelin and Guns N' Roses being among the Top 10 acts for jukebox plays.

TouchTunes also cited Yungblud, Dexter and the Moonrocks, Geese and President among their 2026 breakout acts in the rock genre.

Below, check out Loudwire's picks for the Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2026.