Guns N' Roses just did something for the first time in nearly two decades at their show in Indonesia over the weekend.

The rockers played at the Stadion Madya Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta Saturday evening (Nov. 21). While they've historically almost always ended their shows with the Appetite for Destruction hit "Paradise City," they actually played two more songs afterward at the Jakarta show after the crowd refused to leave and repeatedly chanted for one more song.

Fan-filmed footage from the night showed Guns standing in line together onstage and talking to each other. Axl Rose shrugged, spoke into his microphone to their crew and then asked the crowd if they wanted more.

"I wasn't planning on this, but all right! Let's see," the singer said. "We're gonna start with a song for Ozzy [Osbourne]."

They broke into their cover of Black Sabbath's "Junior's Eyes" and then ended the set with the GN'R Lies track "Patience."

See a video clip below.

Guns N' Roses have only ended a show with a song other than "Paradise City" a small handful of times over the last few decades and when they did, "Nightrain" was typically played in its place.

But this is the first time it's been documented that the rockers have spontaneously played more songs after their intended encore in nearly 20 years. The last time this happened was in Chiba, Japan on July 14, 2007 when Rose and the Guns lineup at the time came back out after "Paradise City" to play "Don't Cry."

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That night was the first time Rose played the song since 1993. Slash and Duff McKagan didn't rejoin the band until almost a decade later.

Check out the full setlist from their Saturday night show in Jakarta below.

Guns N' Roses Setlist - Nov. 21, 2026 (Jakarta, Indonesia)

1. Welcome to the Jungle

2. It's So Easy

3. Bad Obsession

4. Mr. Brownstone

5. Slither (Velvet Revolver Cover)

6. Chinese Democracy

7. Live and Let Die

8. Yesterdays

9. Estranged

10. Hard Skool

11. Sorry

12. Double Talkin' Jive

13. Knockin' on Heaven's Door

14. You Could Be Mine

15. Nothin'

16. Thunder and Lightning (Thin Lizzy Cover)

17. Don't Cry

18. Rocket Queen

19. Seasons of Wither (Aerosmith Cover)

20. Atlas

22. Civil War

22. Slash Guitar Solo

23. Sweet Child O' Mine

24. Wichita Lineman (Jimmy Webb Cover)

25. November Rain

26. Madagascar

27. Nightrain

28. Paradise City

ENCORE

29. Junior's Eyes (Black Sabbath Cover)

30. Patience

[via Setlist.fm]

See a list of almost every original song Guns N' Roses have played live since they regrouped in 2016 below.