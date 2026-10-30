Guns N' Roses covered three Aerosmith songs for the very first time live at the first "Aerosmith + Friends" show last night (Oct. 29) at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The rockers were added as the main supporting guest shortly after the pair of shows was announced earlier this month. Slash and Duff McKagan were initially listed as individual performers on the lineup, but the full band was added to the bill the day after the concerts were announced.

Guns historically covered the Aerosmith track "Mama Kin" early in their career. It was a staple in many of their setlists during the '80s and they also recorded a version of it for their 1988 album GN'R Lies, but they played three other Aerosmith songs during the night instead. Then they wrapped up their set with two of their own tracks.

See Guns' full setlist and fan-filmed footage from the night below and check out the songs that Aerosmith played here.

READ MORE: The 10 Best God-Tier Rock Songs of the 1970s

The rockers' Sept. 19 show in Atlanta was supposed to be their final North American performance of the year. They'll also perform at the second Hollywood Bowl show this coming Sunday (Nov. 1) before heading over to Asia and Australia for the next few weeks. See all of their upcoming dates on their website.

Guns N' Roses Setlist - Oct. 29 at The Hollywood Bowl

1. "Nobody's Fault" (Aerosmith cover)

2. "Last Child" (Aerosmith cover)

3. "Seasons of Wither" (Aerosmith cover)

4. "Welcome to the Jungle"

5. "Paradise City"

See where Aerosmith and Guns N' Roses land on our list of the best hard rock album of each year since 1970 below.