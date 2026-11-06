9 Rock + Metal Bands With 7 or More Members

There are at least five rock and metal bands that have (or had) seven or more members at a time.

Slipknot are the first group that most think of when considering bands with the most active members. For almost three decades, the Iowan group had nine members: a vocalist, two guitarists, a bassist, a drummer, keyboardist, turntablist and two other percussionists (the keg hitters).

Every time they underwent a lineup change, they filled the position — until 2026 that is. After parting ways with longtime turntablist Sid Wilson, the 'Knot's latest press photo only featured eight members. That's still more than most other bands, though!

But Slipknot aren't the only ones. There are several other rock and metal groups that consist of more than the standard four or five musicians. And that isn't counting touring musicians either, we're talking full-time active members.

READ MORE: The 10 Biggest Rock + Metal Bands With the Most Lineup Changes

Below is a list of rock and metal bands that are either still together and currently have seven or more musicians in the lineup, or they're no longer a band but were known for having that many members at a given time.

Since a lot of these groups have undergone numerous lineup changes throughout the years, we listed the members in their current or most recent lineup.

See the bands that have (or had) seven or more full-time members in the gallery below.

9 Rock + Metal Bands That Have (or Had) 7 or More Members Below are nine rock and metal bands that either have or were known for having a lineup that consisted of seven or more members at a time. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Schaffner

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Check out a list of the most shocking lineup departures in rock and metal history below.