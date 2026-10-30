5 Big Things That Happened at First ‘Aerosmith & Friends’ Show at the Hollywood Bowl

Here are five big things that happened at Aerosmith's first California Dream On show at the Hollywood Bowl last night (Oct. 29).

The first of the two Aerosmith & Friends concerts was hosted by comedian Bill Burr and featured performances from Godsmack's Sully Erna with Nuno Bettencourt, Warren Haynes, Billy Idol, Sammy Hagar, Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart, Eric Church, The Black Crowes and Guns N' Roses.

In total, the show clocked in at nearly four hours and ended with a grand fireworks spectacle.

Keep reading to see some of the biggest things that happened during night one.

1. Guns N' Roses Played 3 Aerosmith Songs for the First Time - But Not 'Mama Kin'

Guns N' Roses were billed as the main supporting act for both Hollywood Bowl shows. Given that they've historically covered the Aerosmith hit "Mama Kin" during a lot of shows early on in their career (and recorded a version of it), we assumed that would've been part of their setlist during night one.

Instead, they played three other tracks for the first time: "Nobody's Fault" and "Last Child" from 1976's Rocks, as well as "Seasons of Wither" from 1974's Get Your Wings. They were the only group during the evening that played their own songs — aside from Aerosmith of course — as they ended their set with the Appetite for Destruction classics "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City."

Guns N' Roses, 'Nobody's Fault' Live (Aerosmith Cover)

2. Liv Tyler and Alicia Silverstone Introduced Aerosmith Together

Just prior to Aerosmith's set, the music videos for the songs "Love in an Elevator" and "Crazy" played on the monitors at the sides of the stage. The latter of the two videos famously starred Steven Tyler's daughter Liv alongside fellow actress Alicia Silverstone — and then the pair came out onstage together to introduce the main act of the night.

"Thank you so much to everyone who's here tonight for coming to celebrate this music, this band and all of these musicians," Liv said to the crowd just before Aerosmith took the stage. "How fucking great was this?"

3. Dave Grohl Played Drums with Aerosmith

Aerosmith shared a clip on social media the day before the first concert (Oct. 28) taking a photo with Dave Grohl. The caption for the post read, "You never know who might show up at an Aerosmith rehearsal!" and sure enough, Grohl played drums with the band for the majority of their six-song set, only stepping away for the final track of the night.

READ MORE: See the Full 27-Song Setlist From First 'Aerosmith + Friends' Show

Tyler introduced Grohl to the crowd and shared a little story before they broke out into the Rocks track "Back in the Saddle."

See a clip below.

4. Johnny Depp Performed as a Special Guest

Johnny Depp, who's played alongside Joe Perry and Alice Cooper in the supergroup Hollywood Vampires since its formation in 2012, played guitar with Aerosmith during the second-to-last song of the night, "Train Kept a Rollin'."

Perry shouted out all of the other musicians who'd performed earlier in the night before telling the crowd he wanted to bring out a good friend that's a "great guitar player" and introduced him as "Johnny fucking Depp."

5. Joey Kramer Played with Aerosmith for the First Time in Six Years

Toward the end of the night, Tyler spoke proudly of Aerosmith's five decades together as a band.

"Before we say goodnight, I just want to say that, what a ride it's been with my brothers Joe, Tom, Brad and Joey — 55 fucking years and we're the same fucking band that started 55-and-a-half years ago," Tyler said before Joey Kramer walked up and hugged him.

Kramer took his place behind one of the drum kits, joining his bandmates for the final song of the night: "Walk This Way," as touring Aerosmith drummer John Douglas played on the kit next to him.

Keep scrolling to see all of the songs Aerosmith have never played live.