Guns N' Roses played a completely different setlist at the second Aerosmith & Friends show last night (Nov. 1) at the Hollywood Bowl — and they brought a special guest out during one of the songs.

The rockers directly supported Aerosmith at the first show on Oct. 29 as well as last night. During the first night, they covered three Aerosmith songs for the very first time and then played two of their own.

Last night, they played "Mama Kin," which they covered frequently during shows early on in their career but haven't played since 2012. It was the first time Axl Rose sang the track with Slash and Duff McKagan in over 30 years, as the last time they played it together before last night was on June 6, 1992.

GN'R played three other Aerosmith tracks for the first time last night as well, one of which featured Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis on the harmonica. Zig Zag played some shows with the band while they were on tour in support of the Use Your Illusion albums in the early '90s, particularly on the track "Bad Obsession."

READ MORE: Full Setlist + Video - Aerosmith & Friends, Night 2

The band then played another two songs of their own ("Sweet Child O' Mine" and "Nightrain"), bringing the total setlist to six tracks, as opposed to five during the first night.

In addition to Guns, last night's show also featured performances from Marcus King, Alice in Chains' Jerry Cantrell and Mike Inez with Richie Kotzen, Tom Morello with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Billy Idol and Steve Stevens, Grace Potter, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson and The Black Crowes.

See the full setlist and fan-filmed footage from the second night below, as well as their setlist from the first night at this location.

Guns N' Roses Setlist - Nov. 1 at the Hollywood Bowl

1. "Mama Kin"

2. "S.O.S. (Too Bad)"

3. "Rats in the Cellar" (with Teddy 'Zig Zag' Andreadis)

4. "Sick as a Dog"

5. "Sweet Child O' Mine"

6. "Nightrain"

Guns N' Roses, 'Mama Kin' (Aerosmith Cover)

Guns N' Roses, 'Rats in the Cellar' (Aerosmith Cover)

Check out our picks for the best hard rock album of each year since 1970 in the gallery below.