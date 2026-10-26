Here are the 11 scariest prog rock songs!

We’re now fully in the swing of Halloween season, which is why Loudwire recently looked at metal’s 11 scariest concept albums (prog or otherwise). Obviously, progressive rock is known for being vibrant and playful rather than vicious and petrifying, so there aren’t a lot of albums within the subgenre that’ll give you the same sort of creeps.

There are, however, plenty of songs that’ll send shivers down your spine and we’ve highlighted nearly a dozen of them below!

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As usual, you’ll see a mix of classic and modern artists, and we’re admittedly and arguably bending the rules a bit by broadening our scope to feature instrumentals (including two pieces that are associated with classic horror films).

Although none of these tracks get overwhelmingly gruesome — so don’t expect depictions of grisly murders, mutilations and the like — they’re nonetheless chilling enough to keep you up at night with unsettling thoughts and sensations.

So, let’s be brave and break down the 11 scariest prog rock songs!

(In case things get too intense and you feel like fainting, though, just keep repeating: “It’s only a progressive rock song. It’s only a progressive rock song.”)

Are our picks appropriately terrifying, or can you think of other prog rock songs that are even scarier? Let us know!