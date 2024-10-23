Here are the five heaviest progressive rock bands of all time!

Back in September, we took a look at the five heaviest progressive metal bands of all time. Given that prog rock paved the way for prog metal, though, it’s only right to now give the godfather of all progressive music its time to shine.

So, that’s what we’re aiming to do below by exploring the five fiercing progressive rock bands ever!

READ MORE: 10 'WTF Were They Thinking?' Prog Albums

Unsurprisingly, putting this list together was more challenging because it required us to go all the way back to the late 1960s to begin our assessment. Plus, a lot of heavy bands could be – or already are – categorized as progressive metal (such as Porcupine Tree, Haken, Tool and The Mars Volta).

As such, they were automatically disqualified, and to make thing easier, we limited ourselves to choosing only bands that existed before progressive metal was even an potential classifier.

With that that mind, the following five acts definitely showcased how heavy prog rock could be at its earliest stages.

The Five Heaviest Prog Rock Bands of All Time Keep scrolling to see how heavy prog rock can get! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Five Heaviest Prog Metal Bands of All Time Keep scrolling to see the five fierce prog metal bands of all time! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum