Here are 10 prog rock and prog metal albums that made people think, WTF?!

Sometimes, our favorite artists can release an album that’s so misguided or bizarre in approach and intention that we have no other choice but to ask, “What on Earth were they thinking?”

That can even apply to rock and metal musicians working within the typically strange prog sphere; in fact, they’re often the ones who make the us scratch our heads the most (for good and bad reasons).

Just look at the 10 albums we’re examining below!

Maybe they represent overtly troublesome changes in direction or an overly ambitious concept that failed to satisfy. Or, in at least a couple of cases, these records showcase bands outside of the genre flexing their proggy muscles to divisive results (to put it nicely).

Whatever the case may be – and even if some of them are great – these LPs surely led listeners to question why these artists thought they were on the right track with what they’d just created.

10 'WTF Were They Thinking?' Prog Albums Keep scrolling to read about 10 prog albums that left people totally puzzled. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum