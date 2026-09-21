Here are the five best prog rock songs over 30 minutes long (ranked)!

It’s no secret that progressive rock tracks can be really lengthy.

For example, Loudwire ranked the five best prog rock songs over 20 minutes back in 2025 (which included incredible works such as Genesis’ “Supper’s Ready” and Spock’s Beards’ “The Great Nothing”). While that might seem like a lot of time to devote to a single tune, there are actually dozens of compositions that last two, three or even four times as long.

That’s why we’re now going a step further by celebrating songs that last more than half an hour!

READ MORE: 11 Best Prog Rock Covers of Non-Prog Rock Songs

Obviously, that means that these tunes might be named after – and completely fill – the albums from which they come. We’re also not discounting works that are split into parts since they’re still meant to be heard and discussed as a single endeavor. (After all, they’re usually divided into chapters due to the limitations of certain release formats; the demands of record label higher-ups; and/or because bands know that listeners might want to take breaks or easily return to their favorite moments.)

Remember, too, that we’re talking about progressive rock, not metal, and because we’re discussing only a handful of choices, we’re limiting ourselves to one song per artist.

Sound good? Great!

Now, put on your headphones and take your lunch break as you (re)discover the five best prog rock songs over 30 minutes long (ranked)!

How many of these gargantuan prog rock gems have you heard? Are there any others we should’ve included? Let us know!