Here are metal’s 11 scariest concept albums (unranked)!

Some people think metal is inherently frightening and dangerous (to the point that many artists have been demonized simply for making heavy music). While the majority of metal isn’t trying to terrify anyone, there are plenty of artists who relish the chance to use their storytelling and sounds to scare the pants off listeners.

On that note, and because we love the “spooky season” build-up to Halloween (and we’re betting that you do as well), we thought it’d be fun and appropriate to look at metal’s most horrifying concept albums!

Read More: 10 Must-Watch Horror Movies That Are Totally Metal

Honestly, we got chills just skimming through all the possible collections to consider (be they centered around a single narrative, an assortment of tales or even just overarching themes and topics). Ultimately, we decided to select sequences that’re petrifying both conceptually and sonically.

So, for example, while masterpieces such as Queensrÿche’s Operation: Mindcrime and Dream Theater’s Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes From a Memory deal with unsettling situations and implications, they don’t actually provide an unnerving listening experience. Likewise, metal’s premier horror emissaries – Ice Nine Kills – deal with their subject matter in ways that are fun rather than frightening, and rather thematic instead of fully conceptual.

So, turn all the lights on, hide under your favorite blanket and grab your security stuffed animal as we look at metal’s 11 scariest concept albums (unranked)!

How many of these scary metal concept albums give you goosebumps? Are there any others that we missed? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to check out our lists of the 31 scariest metal album covers of all time and 23 rock and metal icons you can easily be for Halloween!

Metal's 11 Scariest Concept Albums These metal concept albums are not for the faint of heart! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

31 Scariest Metal Album Covers All sorts of creepy. Gallery Credit: Joe DiVita

23 Rock + Metal Icons You Can Easily Be for Halloween Doesn't take much to look like these rockers.

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