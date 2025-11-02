Photos – See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed for Halloween
Every year, countless rock and metal artists dress up for Halloween and share their spooky season costumes across social media. This year was no exception, as Halloween 2025 (which fell on a Friday) found many of our favorite bands and people taking part in the fun (be it at home, at a party, on stage or elsewhere).
For instance – and as you’ll see below – Metallica’s James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo wore some . . . let's just say appropriate stuff during their show at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia this past Friday (Oct. 31). Likewise, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto dressed as a certain plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom during the group’s performance at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Halloween night.
Elsewhere, Between the Buried and Me got in on the fun, too, as did Machine Head, Born of Osiris, The Black Dahlia Murder, Mastodon, Jay Weinberg and numerous other rock and metal heavyweights.
Those are but a few of the many people who got in on the action for Halloween 2025, so keep scrolling to see all of our favorite costumes from this year.
However you spent your Halloween, we hope you had a safe and awesome time, too. We know these rock and metal artists sure did!
Machine Head
Corey Taylor (Slipknot) + Alicia Taylor (Cherry Bombs)
Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance)
Between the Buried and Me
Paolo Gregoletto (Trivium)
Sergio Vega + Annette Rodriguez (Strict)
Travis Barker (Blink-182) + Kourtney Kardashian
Stray From the Path
Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire)
Sid Wilson (Slipknot)
Mastodon
Black Stone Cherry
Charlie Benante (Anthrax) + Carla Harvey (ex-Butcher Babies/The Violent Hour)