Photos – See How Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed for Halloween

Every year, countless rock and metal artists dress up for Halloween and share their spooky season costumes across social media. This year was no exception, as Halloween 2025 (which fell on a Friday) found many of our favorite bands and people taking part in the fun (be it at home, at a party, on stage or elsewhere).

For instance – and as you’ll see below – Metallica’s James Hetfield and Robert Trujillo wore some . . . let's just say appropriate stuff during their show at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia this past Friday (Oct. 31). Likewise, Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto dressed as a certain plumber from the Mushroom Kingdom during the group’s performance at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Halloween night.

Elsewhere, Between the Buried and Me got in on the fun, too, as did Machine Head, Born of Osiris, The Black Dahlia Murder, Mastodon, Jay Weinberg and numerous other rock and metal heavyweights.

Those are but a few of the many people who got in on the action for Halloween 2025, so keep scrolling to see all of our favorite costumes from this year.

However you spent your Halloween, we hope you had a safe and awesome time, too. We know these rock and metal artists sure did!

Machine Head

Corey Taylor (Slipknot) + Alicia Taylor (Cherry Bombs)

Frank Iero (My Chemical Romance)

Between the Buried and Me

Paolo Gregoletto (Trivium)

Sergio Vega + Annette Rodriguez (Strict)

Travis Barker (Blink-182) + Kourtney Kardashian

Stray From the Path

Kellen McGregor (Memphis May Fire)

Sid Wilson (Slipknot)

Mastodon

Black Stone Cherry

Charlie Benante (Anthrax) + Carla Harvey (ex-Butcher Babies/The Violent Hour)



Phil Demmel (Kerry King/ex-Machine Head)

Dave Navarro (ex-Jane’s Addiction)

Tyler Connolly (Theory Of A Deadman)

James Hetfield + Robert Trujillo (Metallica)

Vincent Bennett (The Acacia Strain)



Signs Of The Swarm

Scene Queen + Joey Fleming (In Her Own Words)

The Black Dahlia Murder

Revocation

Rob + Sheri Moon Zombie

Taylor Momsen (The Pretty Reckless)

Born Of Osiris

Zach Johnson The Ghost Inside)

Andrew Tkaczyk (The Ghost Inside)

Molly Rennick (Living Dead Girl)

Heavy//Hitter

Rob Halford (Judas Priest)

Marcos Curiel (P.O.D.)

Will Ramos (Lorna Shore)

Spite

Drug Church

Ash Costello (New Years Day)

Devin Swank (Sanguisugabogg)

Jay Weinberg (Infectious Grooves/Suicidal Tendencies)

Brad Wilk (Rage Against The Machine)

Alissa White-Gluz (Arch Enemy)

Ice-T

Steve-O

Brann Dailor