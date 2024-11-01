Photos – See What Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up as for Halloween
What did your favorite rock and metal musicians dress up as for Halloween?
The holiday fell on a Thursday this year. But while a lot of Halloween parties took place last weekend, many still dressed up yesterday for the trick-or-treaters and with their families. Regardless, the majority of them waited until the day of Halloween to share photos of their costumes, so our Instagram feed was full of spooky goodness.
Some shared throwback photos — so we did our best to only include the new costumes. It doesn't count as a costume for this year if it's not from this year, right?
One couple posted pictures of multiple costumes (cough cough, Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie). Another rocker shared photos of his children, but one of them was dressed up as their famous father, so it was too good not to include.
Horror goes hand in hand with rock and metal, and you can see the passion in these musicians' costumes.
We hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween! See some of the costumes rockers wore below.
Rob + Sheri Moon Zombie
Anthrax's Charlie Benante + Carla Harvey
Rob Halford
Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian
Jay + Chloe Weinberg
Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix
The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen
Mark + Brittany Morton
Frank Iero
Munky of Korn's Kids
Nita Strauss
Phil Demmel
August Burns Red's Jake Luhrs
Lilith Czar
Black Veil Brides
Memphis May Fire
The Black Dahlia Murder
Silent Planet
Seeyouspacecowboy's Connie Sgarbossa
Protest the Hero
