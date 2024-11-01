Photos – See What Rock + Metal Musicians Dressed Up as for Halloween

What did your favorite rock and metal musicians dress up as for Halloween?

The holiday fell on a Thursday this year. But while a lot of Halloween parties took place last weekend, many still dressed up yesterday for the trick-or-treaters and with their families. Regardless, the majority of them waited until the day of Halloween to share photos of their costumes, so our Instagram feed was full of spooky goodness.

Some shared throwback photos — so we did our best to only include the new costumes. It doesn't count as a costume for this year if it's not from this year, right?

One couple posted pictures of multiple costumes (cough cough, Rob and Sheri Moon Zombie). Another rocker shared photos of his children, but one of them was dressed up as their famous father, so it was too good not to include.

Horror goes hand in hand with rock and metal, and you can see the passion in these musicians' costumes.

We hope everyone had a fun and safe Halloween! See some of the costumes rockers wore below.

Rob + Sheri Moon Zombie

Anthrax's Charlie Benante + Carla Harvey

Rob Halford

Travis Barker + Kourtney Kardashian

Jay + Chloe Weinberg

Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix

The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen

Mark + Brittany Morton

Frank Iero

Munky of Korn's Kids

Nita Strauss

Phil Demmel

August Burns Red's Jake Luhrs

Lilith Czar

Black Veil Brides

Memphis May Fire

The Black Dahlia Murder

Silent Planet

Seeyouspacecowboy's Connie Sgarbossa

Protest the Hero