10 Times Rock Music Was Demonized by the Mainstream

Rock music is often vilified by various organizations and demographics; usually, it amounts to nothing more than parents, educators and governmental bodies declaring that certain musicians are “bad for the youth of America” and should be boycotted as a result.

Unfortunately, things can get more incendiary, with several acts being condemned for the severe violence and perceived corruption of their audience. Rather than reside strictly in the court of public opinion, these indictments may even wind up in front of actual judges and juries.

Below are 10 such incidents of rock artists getting unfairly denigrated in front of our eyes.

