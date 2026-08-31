Here is the best prog metal album from 11 different countries!

In case you missed it, Loudwire already picked the best prog rock album from nearly a dozen different countries (including England, Sweden, Norway, China and of course, the U.S.A)! We’re not ones to do anything halfheartedly, though, so we’re back to put the other half of the prog equation – prog metal – under the same lens.

Unsurprisingly, this was just as difficult (if not more difficult) to do since there are so many deserving collections to appreciate.

For instance, we knew immediately that Opeth would take the Sweden spot, but it was really hard to chose which of their many “observations” outshone the rest. (Plus, Pain of Salvation have multiple discs that could’ve stolen Opeth’s thunder.) Meanwhile, Dream Theater, Between the Buried and Me and Queensryche hail from the U.S.A., just as Norway is home to Leprous, Green Carnation and Enslaved.

READ MORE: The Best Prog Metal Song of Each Year Since 1985

Unfortunately, only one LP from each country could make the cut, and after many sleepless nights, cups of coffee and internal arguments, we solidified the selections you see below!

Whether they’re surprising, infuriating or (hopefully) mutually agreeable, here are our picks for the best prog metal album from 11 different countries!

Be sure to tell us how your choices compare to ours, and keep scrolling once you’re done to check out our lists of the 10 wackiest prog metal albums ever and the five heaviest prog metal bands of all time.

The Best Prog Metal Album From 11 Different Countries [Re]discover the best prog metal album from England, France, Norway and several other countries! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

10 Wackiest Prog Metal Albums Ever These 10 prog metal albums are particularly weird and wild! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum