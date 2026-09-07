Here are five great prog metal bands who only released one album!

It frequently takes multiple LPs for a band to prove that they’re truly great. As Loudwire already highlighted with our list of five great prog rock bands who only released one album, though, sometimes a group comes out of nowhere, blows you away with their debut disc and then bows out before continuing that excellence or ruining their reputation with a follow-up.

Because we already gave those prog rock wunderkinds their due, we’re now commemorating a few one-and-done progressive metal titans who achieved the same feat.

READ MORE: The Best Prog Metal Album From 11 Different Countries

To be clear, these bands may also have EPs, demos and the like in their catalogs; however, they’ve released only one full-length collection (which is usually what “album” implies) so far. Likewise, these groups have either officially called it quits or gone many years without making a second LP.

Of course, we’re not implying that these are the only great prog metal bands who’ve not done a sophomore record, either. In fact, we’d love to know if there are any other deserving acts we should know about.

With that said, let’s get into our picks for five great prog metal bands who only released one album!

How many of these great one-off prog metal LPs have you heard? Can you think of any others? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to see our picks for the best album by 10 huge prog metal bands and the best prog metal band for each letter of the alphabet.

5 Great Prog Metal Bands Who Only Released 1 Album As of now, these great prog metal bands are one-and-done. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The Best Album by 10 Huge Prog Metal Bands Keep scrolling to see why these albums are the best of the bunch! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum