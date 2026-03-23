Here is the best prog metal band for each letter of the alphabet!

A few weeks ago, Loudwire looked at the best prog rock band for each letter of the alphabet, with our choices ranging from obvious pioneers (Jethro Tull, Yes, Genesis) to more polarizing picks (Echolyn, Wobbler) and lesser-known names (X-Legged Sally, Quidam).

Now, we’re doing the same thing with – and getting similar results for – progressive rock’s younger and fiercer sibling, progressive metal!

READ MORE: Every 'Big 4' Prog Metal Album Ranked Worst to Best (Dream Theater, Opeth, Queensrÿche, Between the Buried and Me)

Without spoiling things, you already know a few artists who got the gold here since they were instrumental to the development and sustainability of the subgenre. Even if they’ve had some dips in quality over the years, their overarching catalog has remained remarkable enough to justify their placement. (Plus, you know, we’d get crucified in the comments if we didn’t go with them, right?)

Likewise, we saved some artists who could’ve been on the prog rock list for this one. Why? Because their work fits just as easily on one side of the fence as the other and we wanted to choose someone else (who wouldn’t fit here) for the prior feature. For example, Pink Floyd and Steve Hackett were selected for “P” and “H,” respectively, so we’re now highlighting the other essential prog ensembles for those letters below.

We know some of these inclusions will be divisive, too, so we hope you have fun seeing who we went with and who we didn’t as we jump into the best prog metal band for each letter of the alphabet!

Do you agree with our list, or are there other bands who should’ve appeared for certain letters? Let us know!

The Best Prog Metal Band for Each Letter of the Alphabet These prog metal bands deserve all the glory, representing each letter of the alphabet. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

11 Prog Metal Bands Whose First Album Is Their Best Great prog metal bands who never topped their debut discs! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum