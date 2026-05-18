5 Best ‘90s Instrumental Prog Metal Albums (Ranked)
Here are the five best ‘90s instrumental prog metal albums (ranked!)
These days, there’s no shortage of instrumental progressive metal acts, as the subcategory is saturated by superb artists creating typically tricky and imaginative tracks without singing along the way. For example, there’s Liquid Tension Experiment, Animals as Leaders, Scale the Summit, Intervals and Plini (just to name some of the bigger names).
That wasn’t the situation in the 1990s, though, which probably isn’t surprising given that prog metal started a few years earlier. However, there were at least a handful of outstanding releases that we still love blasting several decades later.
READ MORE: 10 Best Instrumental Metal Albums Since 2010, Chosen by Intervals' Aaron Marshall
Specifically, the few we’re breaking down below – which may not even be from artists typically associated with prog metal – are the finest early examples of how inventive, alluring and challenging instrumental progressive metal can be.
Since we’ve got only a few spots to give away, we’ve restricted ourselves to one album per band, and although there may be limited amounts of vocals spread across their runtimes (in the form of spoken passages, background noises, etc.), there’s zero focus on singing. So, for all intents and purposes, they’re instrumental albums.
Whether you’re an expert or novice in the style, you’d be smart to keep scrolling and see our ranking of the five best ‘90s instrumental prog metal albums!
Be sure to let us know if we missed any great records or got our ranking wrong!
5 Best ‘90s Instrumental Prog Metal Albums (Ranked)
Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum
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