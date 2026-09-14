Here are the 11 best progressive power metal albums of all time (ranked)!

The 1980s saw numerous metal offshoots begin or reach greater popularity and proliferation.

As we’ve discussed previously, progressive metal – which fused the grand spectacle and sophistication of ‘70s prog rock with the gruffness of heavy metal – was created around that time. Almost concurrently, another subgenre – power metal – emerged, bringing mythological lyricism, operatic singing, speedy playing, keyboard-driven hooks and an overall larger-than-life theatricality to metalheads' homes.

Although not equally concerned with exceptionally lengthy track durations and jaw-dropping complexity, power metal and progressive metal shared a proclivity for legendary storytelling, symphonic heft, elaborate production and flashy performances. So, it was only a matter of time (specifically, the late 1980s) until the two styles merged into – you guessed it – progressive power metal.

READ MORE: 5 Best ‘90s Instrumental Prog Metal Albums (Ranked)

Naturally, that leads to a divisive but fun question: What are the best progressive power metal albums of all time?

Well, we think we have the answers below!

Because we’re looking for records that go all-out with the power metal and prog parts of their sound, we’re excluding options that you might expect to see here but that we feel don’t fully demonstrate those qualities. For example, you won’t find any of the earliest Queensrÿche or Fates Warning albums below. (Sorry!)

That said, we’re sure that you’ll still see at least some of your favorite LPs, and we’d love to know how many of our picks would also be your picks.

So, get ready some wild time signature switches, over-the-top singing and fantasy-based subject matter as we rank the 11 best progressive power metal albums of all time!



Be sure to let us know which progressive power metal albums would make your list and check ours out below!

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The 5 Absolute Weirdest Prog Metal Bands Ever We can't explain what these prog metal bands are doing, but we love it! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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