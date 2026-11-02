Here are classic prog rock’s 5 best three-album hot streaks!

Many of the greatest progressive rock records of all time came during the subgenre’s initial decade or so. In fact, most of those early innovators — Genesis, Jethro Tull, King Crimson, Gentle Giant, Camel, Rush, Yes, etc. — released one exceptional collection after another for multiple years. At times, they even had multiple periods full of consistently fantastic work!

Therefore, it’s extremely difficult to decide not only which trio of consecutive LPs from each catalog reigns supreme but also which ones represent the absolute finest three-album runs from all the classic prog rock legends.

Nevertheless, we’ve got our answers below!

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Because we’re only tackling five artists, you’ll inevitably see a few of your favorites missing. (Sorry!)

Also, we aren’t saying that the collections we chose are inherently the peak of their respective artists’ catalogs. Rather, we’re just saying that they constitute their strongest period overall. So, for example, a 10/10 album might’ve released around two 8/10s, yet we’re going with three sequential 9/10s instead (if that makes sense). We’re also looking at how the trilogy connects in terms of significance and style.

As much as it pains us to leave out so many deserving artists and albums, we can’t deny that the following records embody classic prog rock’s five best three-album hot streaks!

Did we get it right with our picks, or would you choose another three-album run from one of these bands? Which other bands should've gone here? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to read our features on the 11 best prog rock albums of the 1990s (ranked) and the 11 greatest prog rock singers of all time (ranked)!

Classic Prog Rock’s 5 Best Three-Album Hot Streaks The very best three-album hot streaks from classic prog rock bands! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Prog Rock Albums of the 1990s (Ranked) These prog rock records capped off the 20th century in remarkable ways. Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum