Rush Announce 2027 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

Rush have just announced five Elevate From the Norm residency dates at the Las Vegas Sphere in May of 2027.

The prog rock legends played their first reunion shows this year, as surviving members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson welcomed drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold to the fold. The move transformed the traditional power trio into a forceful four-piece which has already tackled a dizzying amount of the band's towering catalog through rotating setlists.

They’ve spent a large part of the year on the Fifth Something tour, which currently extends into April of 2027. With just a handful of weeks off from the road, Rush will step back out onstage at the Sphere for five nights from May 21 through May 30.

READ MORE: Rush Rehearsed 'Mistakes' When Preparing for Tour With New Drummer Anika Nilles

Speaking about the residency, Geddy Lee says,

When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, 'Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows.' Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true. We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our “one off” cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs. We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally — from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!

See all of the scheduled dates further below.

How To Get Tickets to Rush's Sphere Residency

Tickets for Rush’s Elevate From the Norm residency at the Las Vegas Sphere go on sale on Nov. 13. The name is taken from a lyric in the Moving Pictures song "Vital Signs" — Everybody got to elevate from the norm /

Fans looking to secure tickets can sign up for a ticket and hotel package presale at the Rush website.

Rush's Elevate From the Norm Las Vegas Sphere Residency Dates

May 21

May 23

May 26

May 28

May 30

Below, see which song from each Rush studio album has been played live the least amount of times.