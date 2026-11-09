VOTE: Better Rush Song – ‘Tom Sawyer’ vs. ‘Limelight’

What is Rush's best song? Looks like we're ready for a throwdown in Loudwire Nights' Chuck's Fight Club this week. But at least we've narrowed it down to two choice - "Tom Sawyer" and "Limelight."

On one side, it's time to break out the air drums as we throw Rush's "Tom Sawyer" into the ring. The song came about as Max Webster lyricist Pye Dubois shared a poem he'd written with Rush drummer Neil Peart, who helped expand the idea into a full-fledged song. "Tom Sawyer" rose to No. 8 on the Mainstream Rock chart and remains one of their most popular tracks.

On the other side, we have "Limelight," a second major hit from the Moving Pictures album. Once again, drummer Neil Peart handled the lyrics, with a musical assist from Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson. The song digs into Peart's growing discomfort with the fame and attention surrounding the band, something that ironically continued to increase after the song became a hit reaching No. 4 on the Mainstream Chart.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both songs on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked song will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Why Aren't Rush Thinking About New Music?

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app

Below, see Rush in Rock's Best 3-Album Hot Streaks of the 1980s below.